Transfer rumours: Oblak, Konate, Kabak, Vestergaard, Icardi, Johnstone
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Manchester United remain interested in Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak, 28, and the Slovenia international would be open to a move. (90min)
Meanwhile, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani, 34, is still unsure whether he will remain at the club next season. (Manchester Evening News)
Liverpool can sign RB Leipzig and France Under-21 defender Ibrahima Konate, 21, for less than the 40m euros (£34.7m) quoted earlier this year. (Bild journalist Christian Falk)
Southampton will "do everything" to keep Danish centre-back Jannik Vestergaard, 28, at the club, says manager Ralph Hasenhuttl amid reported interest from Tottenham. (Daily Echo)
Crystal Palace defender Patrick van Aanholt, 30, has been offered a three-year contract by Galatasaray. The Dutchman is out of contract at the end of the season. (Sky Sports)
Liverpool are ready to trigger their option to buy Ozan Kabak after being impressed with the 21-year-old Turkey defender during his loan from Schalke. (90min)
Argentina striker Mauro Icardi, 28, is looking to leave Paris St-Germain this summer. (L'Equipe - in French)
Tottenham are leading the race to sign West Brom's English goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, 28. (ESPN)
Crystal Palace want Eddie Howe to replace manager Roy Hodgson after the former Bournemouth boss changed his mind on joining Celtic. (Football Insider)
Southampton are keeping tabs on Tottenham and England midfielder Harry Winks, 25. (Football Insider)
Arsenal's England Under-20 striker Folarin Balogun, 19, is close to signing a new four-year contract at the club. (Guardian)