Last updated on .From the section Sport

Flags were flown at half-mast across the country to pay tribute to Prince Philip

A two-minute silence was held at Aintree as the sporting world paid tribute to Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, who has died aged 99.

County cricketers also observed a two-minute silence and wore black armbands for the afternoon session.

Flags were flown at half-mast at a number of venues, including Wembley and all nine county cricket venues.

There will be a minute's silence before all Premier League matches this weekend and players will wear black armbands.

Buckingham Palace said the Duke of Edinburgh had "passed away peacefully" at Windsor Castle on Friday morning.

The Duke was an honorary member of the Jockey Club and a former president of the Marylebone Cricket Club.

The Grand National will go ahead at Aintree on Saturday, with a two-minute silence to be held on the course.

The Football Association said it had sent its "deepest condolences" to the Queen and the Duke of Cambridge, the FA's president.

Prince Philip was FA president from 1955-57, and accompanied the Queen to Wembley when England won the World Cup in 1966.

The Rugby Football League also paid tribute to the Duke, stating: "As a sport, we will stand in tribute and reflection at our Challenge Cup matches this weekend to mark the life of the Duke of Edinburgh, whose life was a model of dedication to public service."

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho, who was told of the Duke's death during a news conference, also expressed his condolences.

"I have the utmost respect for the royal family," the Portuguese said.

"I believe that it is not just this country that is going to be sharing these feelings, because I'm not English and I know that many like myself, we have the utmost respect."

A number of football clubs also paid tribute external-link to the Duke of Edinburgh, as did the Lawn Tennis Association external-link .

The All England Lawn Tennis Club said: "We were honoured to welcome the Duke to the Championships, Wimbledon, on six occasions, most recently in 1977 during the Centenary Championships. His Royal Highness also graciously accepted the invitation to present the gentlemen's singles trophy on Centre Court to Lew Hoad in 1957 and Neale Fraser in 1960.

"The Duke's commitment to a life of service which lasted more than six decades is an extraordinary legacy. We hope that during this time of sadness, Her Majesty will take comfort in the high esteem and deep respect in which the Duke was held."

British Rowing athletes will wear black ribbons at the ongoing European Championships, while there will be a minute's silence at Friday night's session at the British Para-swimming International Meet in Sheffield.

Sir Hugh Robertson, chair of the British Olympic Association, of which the Princess Royal - the Duke's daughter - is president, said it was with "great sadness" that the "British Olympic family" learned of his passing.

"I would like to offer our sincere condolences to Her Majesty the Queen and the Royal Family, and especially to our President HRH The Princess Royal," said Sir Hugh.

"The thoughts of the nation are with them all at this time."

Sporting world remembers Prince Philip

The MCC flag at Lord's, where Prince Philip had often attended matches, was flown at half-mast

Aintree was one of a number of venues to lower their flag