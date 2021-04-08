Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester United will explore the possibility of signing England midfielder Declan Rice, 22, in any deal with West Ham for compatriot Jesse Lingard, 28. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Leeds United have joined the race to sign Manchester City's Argentine striker Sergio Aguero, 32, when his contract expires at the end of the season. (90min) external-link

France striker Kylian Mbappe's future at Paris St-Germain hangs in the balance as the 22-year-old continues to resist signing a new deal. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Mbappe will not sign a new contract at PSG because he wants to join Real Madrid. (Cuatro - in Spanish) external-link

Real Madrid are prepared to use Brazil forward Vinicius Junior, 20, in a deal to sign Mbappe this summer. (El Chiringuito, via Metro) external-link

Real's 29-year-old Spanish winger Lucas Vazquez, whose contract expires at the end of the season, has not committed his future to the Bernabeu amid interest from Manchester United and Chelsea. (Sun) external-link

Chelsea may target both Borussia Dortmund's Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland, 20, and Manchester City's Aguero this summer. (90min) external-link

Lyon have set a £25m asking price for Danish centre-back Joachim Andersen, 24, who is currently on loan at Fulham. Manchester United and Tottenham are considering a move. (Metro) external-link

Japan winger Takumi Minamino, 26, says he was "surprised" by Liverpool's decision to loan him to Southampton in January. (Independent) external-link

Saints are in negotiations to extend English forward Theo Walcott's stay at St Mary's. The 32-year-old is currently on a season-long loan from fellow Premier League side Everton. (Southern Echo) external-link

Liverpool have identified AZ Alkmaar's 23-year-old Dutch midfielder Teun Koopmeiners as a potential replacement for compatriot Georginio Wijnaldum, 30. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

Brighton manager Graham Potter says he is keen to extend English striker Danny Welbeck's stay at the club, but talks will not take place until the summer. The 30-year-old's deal expires in June. (Sky Sports) external-link

Chelsea and Italy midfielder Jorginho 29, says he would like to return to former club Napoli before the end of his career. (Sky Sport Italia) external-link

France forward Ousmane Dembele, 23, will sign a new contract at Barcelona. (Marca - in Spanish) external-link

Championship leaders Norwich City are monitoring VVV-Venlo's Greek striker Giorgos Giakoumakis, 26. (Teamtalk) external-link

Former Liverpool midfielder and Brazil international Philippe Coutinho, 28, is among nine players who will be put up for sale by Barcelona this summer. (Mirror) external-link

Brazil winger Willian, 32, is determined to succeed at Arsenal despite a difficult first season at the club since joining from Premier League rivals Chelsea. (Mirror) external-link

Sevilla are interested in Wolves' Spanish striker Rafa Mir, 23, who is currently on loan at La Liga club Huesca. (La Razon - in Spanish) external-link