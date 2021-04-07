Last updated on .From the section Gossip

West Ham will do whatever it takes to sign England midfielder Jesse Lingard, 28, on a permanent deal from Manchester United this summer. (Sky Sports) external-link

Manchester United value academy graduate Lingard at £30m. (Mirror) external-link

Arsenal have reignited their interest in Crystal Palace's Ivory Coast forward Wilfried Zaha, 28. (90min) external-link

Manchester City are aiming to agree new deals with England forwards Phil Foden, 20, and Raheem Sterling, 26, before the end of the season, after Belgium midfielder Kevin de Bruyne, 29, extended his contract until 2025. (Eurosport) external-link

Alternatively, City's talks with Sterling - who has two years left on his current deal - regarding a contract extension have been put on hold until the summer. (Telegraph) external-link

Premier League leaders Manchester City will not make a move for Argentina forward Lionel Messi until the 33-year-old makes it clear that he wants to leave Barcelona. (Marca - in Spanish) external-link

Chelsea are prepared to offer 100m euros (£86.3m) for Inter Milan's Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, 27, should the Blues fail to sign Borussia Dortmund's Norwegian striker Erling Braut Haaland, 20. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Tottenham will attempt to sign Southampton's £18m-rated Danish centre-back Jannik Vestergaard, 28, when the transfer window opens. (Express) external-link

Liverpool have told RB Leipzig they will not pursue a deal for the club's 21-year-old French centre-back Ibrahima Konate. (Bild, via Express) external-link

The Reds will face competition from Chelsea for Ajax's 18-year-old Dutch midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, who is viewed as a replacement for compatriot Georginio Wijnaldum, 30. (Gazzetta dello Sport, via Express) external-link

Former Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe is not close to joining a club and will not return to management until the summer at the earliest. (Sky Sports) external-link

Alternatively, Howe wants Everton and Norway striker Josh King, 29, to become one of his first signings as Celtic manager. (Sun) external-link

Barcelona want to extend French forward Ousmane Dembele's contract until 2025 before the summer. The La Liga club intend to make the 23-year-old - whose current deal expires in 2022 - available in the transfer market if no agreement can be reached. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Barcelona remain keen on Manchester City's Spanish defender Eric Garcia but they have offered the 20-year-old a reduced deal compared to the terms they tabled a year ago. (Marca) external-link

Southampton and West Ham are among the clubs interested in Manchester City's Venezuelan midfielder Yangel Herrera, 23, who is currently on loan at Spanish side Granada. (Goal) external-link

Bayern Munich have confirmed German defender Jerome Boateng, 32, will leave the club when his contract expires this summer. (Sky Sports, via Goal) external-link

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta wants Lucas Torreira to remain patient after the Uruguay midfielder, 25, who is on loan at Atletico Madrid, asked to leave the Gunners for Boca Juniors. (Mirror) external-link