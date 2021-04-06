Transfer rumours: Aguero, Konate, Lingard, Lacazette, Sabitzer, Walcott
Last updated on
Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero, 32, wants to move up the Premier League's all-time goal scoring charts, which could help Chelsea in their bid to sign the Argentine when his contract ends in the summer. (Evening Standard)
Aguero is willing to miss out on Champions League football next season in order to stay in the Premier League - with Chelsea and Tottenham among the clubs he would consider. (Telegraph - subscription required)
Manchester United may join Liverpool in the race to sign RB Leipzig's French centre-back Ibrahima Konate. The 21-year-old is expected to cost around £34m. (Eurosport)
West Ham will attempt to sign England midfielder Jesse Lingard on a permanent deal this summer, but the Hammers fear Manchester United will demand a high price for the in-form 28-year-old. (Mail)
Arsenal will consider selling French striker Alexandre Lacazette in the summer transfer window. Inter Milan, Roma, Sevilla and Atletico Madrid are interested in signing the 29-year-old. (90min)
Tottenham are preparing a move for RB Leipzig's Austrian midfielder Marcel Sabitzer, 27. (Football Insider)
Juventus, Arsenal and Chelsea are interested in AC Milan's Turkey midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu, 27, who could be available on a free transfer at the end of the season. (Sky Sports - in Italian)
Villarreal's 28-year-old striker Gerard Moreno is among Atletico Madrid's key targets this summer - however the Spaniard's release clause is 100m euros (£85.6m). (Marca - in Spanish)
English forward Theo Walcott, 32, will join Southampton permanently in the summer when his loan spell at the Saints from Everton ends. (Talksport)
Everton will demand £21.4m if they are to sell 26-year-old Colombia centre-back Yerry Mina. (TeamTalk)
Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has urged French forward Ousmane Dembele, 23, to stay at the club, despite interest from Manchester United. (Metro)
Manchester City are interested in Sheffield United and Norway midfielder Sander Berge, 23, as they look to replace Brazil midfielder Fernandinho, 35. (Voetbal24 - in Dutch)
The father of Uruguay midfielder Lucas Torreira has called on Arsenal to allow the 25-year-old, who is on loan at Atletico Madrid, to leave the club this summer. (Radio Continental, via Mirror)
