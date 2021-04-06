Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero, 32, wants to move up the Premier League's all-time goal scoring charts, which could help Chelsea in their bid to sign the Argentine when his contract ends in the summer. (Evening Standard) external-link

Aguero is willing to miss out on Champions League football next season in order to stay in the Premier League - with Chelsea and Tottenham among the clubs he would consider. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Manchester United may join Liverpool in the race to sign RB Leipzig's French centre-back Ibrahima Konate. The 21-year-old is expected to cost around £34m. (Eurosport) external-link

West Ham will attempt to sign England midfielder Jesse Lingard on a permanent deal this summer, but the Hammers fear Manchester United will demand a high price for the in-form 28-year-old. (Mail) external-link

Arsenal will consider selling French striker Alexandre Lacazette in the summer transfer window. Inter Milan, Roma, Sevilla and Atletico Madrid are interested in signing the 29-year-old. (90min) external-link

Tottenham are preparing a move for RB Leipzig's Austrian midfielder Marcel Sabitzer, 27. (Football Insider) external-link

Juventus, Arsenal and Chelsea are interested in AC Milan's Turkey midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu, 27, who could be available on a free transfer at the end of the season. (Sky Sports - in Italian) external-link

Villarreal's 28-year-old striker Gerard Moreno is among Atletico Madrid's key targets this summer - however the Spaniard's release clause is 100m euros (£85.6m). (Marca - in Spanish) external-link

English forward Theo Walcott, 32, will join Southampton permanently in the summer when his loan spell at the Saints from Everton ends. (Talksport) external-link

Everton will demand £21.4m if they are to sell 26-year-old Colombia centre-back Yerry Mina. (TeamTalk) external-link

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has urged French forward Ousmane Dembele, 23, to stay at the club, despite interest from Manchester United. (Metro) external-link

Manchester City are interested in Sheffield United and Norway midfielder Sander Berge, 23, as they look to replace Brazil midfielder Fernandinho, 35. (Voetbal24 - in Dutch) external-link

The father of Uruguay midfielder Lucas Torreira has called on Arsenal to allow the 25-year-old, who is on loan at Atletico Madrid, to leave the club this summer. (Radio Continental, via Mirror) external-link