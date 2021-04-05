Transfer rumours: Haaland, Sancho, Messi, Salah, Ibrahimovic, Foyth
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Super-agent Mino Raiola has hit back at transfer rumours concerning Borussia Dortmund's Norwegian striker Erling Braut Haaland, 20. (Goal)
Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke insists the German side are planning for next season with Haaland. (Dazn via Mirror)
However, he says the Bundesliga side will listen to offers for the club's England winger Jadon Sancho. (Manchester Evening News)
Manager Pep Guardiola says Manchester City may decide to spend over £100m on one player in the future, but remains coy on speculation linking the club with Haaland. (Sky Sports)
Barcelona will continue to pursue the signing of the Norwegian after meeting with his representatives last week, but sources at the club say it will be "very difficult" to do a deal. (ESPN)
Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has broen his silence on transfer speculation linking Liverpool and Egypt forward Mohamed Salah, 28, with a move to the Bernabeu. (Liverpool Echo)
Villarreal are hoping to sign Argentine defender Juan Foyth, 23, from Tottenham this summer on a permanent deal and for less than the option fee of £13m. He is currently on loan at the Spanish side. (Football Insider)
Jorge Valdano, the former general manager of Real Madrid, is is open to the idea of Los Blancos using Brazilian winger Vinicius Junior, 20, as part of a deal to sign Paris St-Germain and France forward Kylian Mbappe, 22. (El Transistor via Marca)
Paris St-Germain attacker Angel di Maria, 33, said it would be "wonderful" to play alongside fellow Argentine Lionel Messi, 33, amid doubts over his Barcelona future. (AS)
Former Roma co-owner and chairman James Pallotta has expressed an interest in buying a Premier League club, name-checking Newcastle United. (The Athletic - subscription only)
Veteran Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 39, is set to sign a one-year contract extension at AC Milan. (Sky Sports)
Juventus' entire playing and backroom staff are on trial for the rest of this season following a poor campaign to date which might result in the Italian league champions failing to qualify for the Champions League. (Mail)
Norwich City will look after Norwegian Alex Tettey whatever the future holds for the 35-year-old midfielder. Tettey has been at Carrow Road since 2012 and his contract ends in the summer. (Norwich Evening News)
- Being: How are different faiths celebrated in modern Britain?
- Easter around the globe: Test your knowledge of how different countries celebrate the holiday