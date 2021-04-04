Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Brazil forward Neymar, 29, has made a pre-contract agreement until 2026 with Paris St-Germain - and the French club are now focused on securing a similar deal with France forward Kylian Mbappe, 22. (Telefoot, via AS) external-link

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Braut Haaland could cost the club who buy him an extra 40m euros (£34m), because his agent Mino Raiola and father Alf-Inge want 20m euros (£17m) each in commission as part of the deal. (RAC1, via Marca) external-link

Haaland has a release clause of 75m euros (£64m) that activates next year but could leave this summer if Dortmund continue to struggle in the Bundesliga and miss out on a Champions League spot. (Sun) external-link

Norway international Haaland, 20, has been linked with Barcelona but manager Ronald Koeman says any decision on a move must be made by club president Joan Laporta. (AS) external-link

Lionel Messi is waiting to see Laporta's proposal for the future of Barcelona before deciding between whether to stay or leave to join either PSG or Manchester City. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Angel di Maria says he would love to play alongside Argentina team-mate Messi at PSG if the 33-year-old striker leaves Barcelona. (beIN Sports, via Goal) external-link

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers is hoping to sign Scotland midfielder Callum McGregor, 27, from former club Celtic. (Sun) external-link

West Ham boss David Moyes says the club will have to listen to offers for England international Declan Rice, 22, and Czech Republic midfielder Tomas Soucek, 26, this summer. (Mirror) external-link

But Moyes believes it it not necessary for West Ham to secure Champions League football next season in order to keep players such as Rice and Soucek. (Sky Sports) external-link

Manchester United and Juventus are the clubs showing most interest in signing Barcelona and France forward Ousmane Dembele, 23, but Liverpool and PSG also remain keen. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel sent Germany centre-back Antonio Rudiger, 28, in early from training on Sunday after an argument with Spanish goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, 26, following Saturday's 5-2 defeat by West Brom. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Spain winger Lucas Vazquez, 29, whose Real Madrid deal finishes at the end of the season, will be offered contracts by Manchester United, Chelsea, AC Milan and Bayern Munich. (ABC - in Spanish) external-link

Juventus are unlikely to pay the extra 10m euros (£8.5m) to Atletico Madrid to extend 28-year-old Spain striker Alvaro Morata's loan deal by another year because of financial problems. (AS) external-link

Everton and Colombia centre-back Yerry Mina, 26, wants to move to Serie A this summer, with Inter Milan and Fiorentina both keen. (Sun) external-link

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Argentina striker Sergio Aguero, 32, will not be joining from rivals Manchester City when his contract finishes at the end of the season. (Goal) external-link