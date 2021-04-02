Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Liverpool face a conundrum over Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah with figures inside the club increasingly convinced the 28-year-old is eyeing a future elsewhere. (ESPN) external-link

Manchester United and Chelsea are both keen on a move for Real Madrid's Spanish winger Lucas Vazquez, 29. (ABC) external-link

Chelsea are eyeing a move for Argentine striker Sergio Aguero, 32, when he leaves Manchester City this summer if they cannot win the race to sign Norway striker Erling Haaland, 20, from Borussia Dortmund. (ESPN) external-link

Real Madrid are ready to sell midfielder Martin Odegaard in order to fund a move for Haaland. Odegaard is currently on loan at Arsenal and the Gunners are keen to secure a permanent deal for the 22-year-old. (Times) external-link

But Haaland has reportedly told Real Madrid he wants to share a dressing room with Odegaard next season. (Star) external-link

Barcelona view Inter and Argentina forward Lautaro Martinez, 23, as a likely option if a move for Haaland does not come to fruition. (Sport) external-link

Paris St-Germain could consider letting France international striker Kylian Mbappe, 22, leave this summer with talks over his contract continuing to stall. (Le Parisien) external-link

Barcelona could end their pursuit of Liverpool's Dutch midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, 30, and instead hand 18-year-old Spanish starlet Ilaix Moriba a key role in the side next season. (Metro) external-link

An odd opportunity... The club looking to win the same trophy twice in two weeks

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho believes England striker Harry Kane, 27, is happy with his situation for club and country amid speculation over a summer move. (Standard) external-link

Inter want to keep Belgium international striker Romelu Lukaku but a bid of £102m may force them into selling the 27-year-old. (Corierre dello Sport) external-link

Leicester City, Crystal Palace, AC Milan and Sevilla are keen on a summer move for Marseille and France winger Florian Thauvin, 28. (L'Equipe) external-link

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl expects the club to have a busy summer transfer window and believes striker Danny Ings, 28, will stay. (Daily Echo) external-link