Eight Olympic and Paralympic sports receive UK Sport funding

Great Britain's sitting volleyball team play at the 2012 Paralympics
Great Britain have only been represented in the Paralympic women's sitting volleyball event once, when they finished eighth at the London 2012 Games

Eight more Olympic and Paralympic sports will receive combined financial support of up to £2.4m from UK Sport after missing out on initial funding.

Handball, sitting volleyball and water polo will receive £375,000 each - the highest amount from the fund.

UK Sport says the fund will "positively contribute to the development of credible national squads".

The eight summer sports missed out on £352m invested in British sports for the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

UK Sport says the latest financial injection - from the new National Squads Support Fund - will "have an impact on over 100 athletes that would otherwise not receive support".

"It will specifically enable athletes to attend major international championships and access other events that form the critical path to the Olympic and Paralympic Games," the public body added.

The sports to benefit from the National Squads Support Fund are:

  • Artistic Swimming - £216,250
  • Goalball - £245,000
  • Handball - £375,000
  • Sitting Volleyball - £375,000
  • Softball - £288,750
  • Volleyball - £260,000
  • Water Polo - £375,000
  • Wrestling - £260,000

"We are investing in a longer-term, holistic view of success, powering a broader range of sports, champions and medallists, built on the highest standards of integrity and partnership," UK Sport chief executive Sally Munday said.

British Handball said receiving the funding was "a significant moment" for the sport, while British Volleyball said it gave players "an increased incentive by being recognised".

