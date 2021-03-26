Transfer rumours: Lukaku, Haaland, Mane, Lingard, Llorente
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Chelsea will consider a move for Belgium international and former Blues striker Romelu Lukaku, 27, if they are unable to sign Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland, 20, this summer. (Telegraph)
Manchester City are also interested in Lukaku, who has scored 59 goals in 85 appearances for Inter Milan. (Calciomercato, via Manchester Evening News)
Haaland's transfer fee this summer has been set by Borussia Dortmund with interested clubs needing £154m in order to have a chance of signing the striker. (ESPN)
Senegal striker Sadio Mane, 28, has dropped a huge hint that he intends to stay at Liverpool - even if Jurgen Klopp's side fail to make next season's Champions League. (Sun)
Manchester United are open to a return this summer for 28-year-old England midfielder Jesse Lingard, who is currently on loan at West Ham - and there could be talks over a contract extension. (Sun)
Manchester United have made an approach to sign Atletico Madrid's Spanish midfielder Marcos Llorente, 26, for £68.5m. (AS)
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is reportedly 'very angry' with Manchester United after they entered the race for 24-year-old Spain defender Pau Torres. (El Desmarque, via Mirror)
Liverpool manager Klopp has made one final plea to the club's owners to come to an agreement with Dutch midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, 30, over a new contract. (90min)
The Reds are also leading AC Milan and Juventus in the race to sign PSV's Dutch striker Donyell Malen, 22, this summer. (Gazetta dello Sport, via Mail)
AC Milan will "do everything" to sign 23-year-old English defender Fikayo Tomori permanently from Chelsea, says honorary vice-president Franco Baresi. (Gazzetta dello Sport, via Standard)
Newcastle United's Paraguay midfielder Miguel Almiron, 27, has admitted he would like to 'play in a team that fights more' amid speculation over his future on Tyneside. (Chronicle)
- BBC Three brings you PRU: Four teens navigate the difficulties of adolescence in a school for excluded kids
- The End of Silence: Football's darkest secrets are uncovered