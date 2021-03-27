Transfer rumours: Bale, Werner, Haaland, Odegaard, Cavani, Almiron, Sarr
Wales forward Gareth Bale is not in Real Madrid's plans for next season, despite the 31-year-old saying he plans to return to the Spanish club at the end of his season-long loan at Tottenham. (Marca)
Bale could be one of six players Real Madrid allow to leave to help fund moves for 22-year-old France striker Kylian Mbappe, who is at Paris St-Germain, and 20-year-old Borussia Dortmund and Norway forward Erling Braut Haaland. (Sunday Mirror)
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has asked Blues owner Roman Abramovich to use Germany forward Timo Werner, 25, as part of a swap deal to try to sign Haaland from Borussia Dortmund. (Sunday Express)
Manchester United could make a move for Watford and Senegal winger Ismaila Sarr, 23, instead of Borussia Dortmund's 21-year-old England forward Jadon Sancho if they succeed in signing Haaland. (Sunday Express)
Sarr came "extremely close" to joining Manchester United last summer, according to former Watford technical director Filippo Giraldi. (Goal)
Talks over a new contract between Manchester City and England winger Raheem Sterling have been put on hold until the summer, with the 26-year-old's change in agent believed to be part of the reason. (Star on Sunday)
Real Madrid will sell or loan out 22-year-old Norway midfielder Martin Odegaard, who is on loan at Arsenal, if Zinedine Zidane stays on as the La Liga side's manager. (Football Insider)
Arsenal fear Odegaard's price could rise to £50m by the summer, while the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool and PSG could enter the fray for the Real Madrid playmaker. (Star on Sunday)
Uruguay assistant coach Mario Rebollo says it would help the national team if the country's 34-year-old striker Edinson Cavani, who is at Manchester United, "goes to Boca [Juniors] or wherever". (Sunday Mirror)
Paris St-Germain are considering a move for Leeds United's French keeper Illan Meslier, 21. (The National)
Several Newcastle United players have been angered by 27-year-old Paraguay team-mate Miguel Almiron's comments that he would like to "play in a team that fights more". (Football Insider)
Bosnia midfielder Miralem Pjanic has struggled for first-team football at Barcelona but the 30-year-old does not intend to leave the Nou Camp. (Mundo Deportivo)
Chile midfielder Arturo Vidal's agent says there have been offers made for the 33-year-old but he will be staying at Inter Milan. (Goal)