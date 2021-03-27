Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Wales forward Gareth Bale is not in Real Madrid's plans for next season, despite the 31-year-old saying he plans to return to the Spanish club at the end of his season-long loan at Tottenham. (Marca) external-link

Bale could be one of six players Real Madrid allow to leave to help fund moves for 22-year-old France striker Kylian Mbappe, who is at Paris St-Germain, and 20-year-old Borussia Dortmund and Norway forward Erling Braut Haaland. (Sunday Mirror) external-link

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has asked Blues owner Roman Abramovich to use Germany forward Timo Werner, 25, as part of a swap deal to try to sign Haaland from Borussia Dortmund. (Sunday Express) external-link

Manchester United could make a move for Watford and Senegal winger Ismaila Sarr, 23, instead of Borussia Dortmund's 21-year-old England forward Jadon Sancho if they succeed in signing Haaland. (Sunday Express) external-link

Sarr came "extremely close" to joining Manchester United last summer, according to former Watford technical director Filippo Giraldi. (Goal) external-link

Talks over a new contract between Manchester City and England winger Raheem Sterling have been put on hold until the summer, with the 26-year-old's change in agent believed to be part of the reason. (Star on Sunday) external-link

Real Madrid will sell or loan out 22-year-old Norway midfielder Martin Odegaard, who is on loan at Arsenal, if Zinedine Zidane stays on as the La Liga side's manager. (Football Insider) external-link

Arsenal fear Odegaard's price could rise to £50m by the summer, while the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool and PSG could enter the fray for the Real Madrid playmaker. (Star on Sunday) external-link

Uruguay assistant coach Mario Rebollo says it would help the national team if the country's 34-year-old striker Edinson Cavani, who is at Manchester United, "goes to Boca [Juniors] or wherever". (Sunday Mirror) external-link

Paris St-Germain are considering a move for Leeds United's French keeper Illan Meslier, 21. (The National) external-link

Several Newcastle United players have been angered by 27-year-old Paraguay team-mate Miguel Almiron's comments that he would like to "play in a team that fights more". (Football Insider) external-link

Bosnia midfielder Miralem Pjanic has struggled for first-team football at Barcelona but the 30-year-old does not intend to leave the Nou Camp. (Mundo Deportivo) external-link