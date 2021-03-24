Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Liverpool are interested in re-signing Atletico Madrid's Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez, 34. (Fichajes via Four Four Two) external-link

Atletico Madrid's Spanish forward Diego Costa, 32, will play for Benfica next season after reaching an agreement with the Portuguese club. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Former Real Madrid president Ramon Calderon doubts the club have the funds to sign Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane, 27, this summer. (Talksport) external-link

Real want to bring Spanish attacker Brahim Diaz, 21, back to the club following his loan spell at AC Milan. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

However, they are not interested in the return of Juventus' Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 36. (COPE - in Spanish) external-link

Villarreal's 24-year-old Spanish defender Pau Torres would be interested in a move to Manchester United this summer. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Former Tottenham defender Alan Hutton has urged the club to sign England goalkeeper Sam Johnstone from West Brom as a replacement for Hugo Lloris. (Football Insider) external-link

Manchester City to install 'safe standing' rail seating The seats will be installed in time for the start of the 2021-22 season - read more

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright says Arsenal should sign Norwegian midfielder Martin Odegaard, 22, on a permanent deal from Real Madrid this summer. (Ringer FC's Wrighty's House podcast via Metro) external-link

Sunderland have begun talks with Wolves to sign English on-loan defender Dion Sanderson, 21, for £2m. (Daily Mail) external-link

French forward Antoine Griezmann, 30, wants to stay and prove himself at Barcelona. (Radio Catalunya via AS) external-link

Barcelona want to sell Griezmann and Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho, 28. (El Confidencial - in Spanish) external-link

Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic, 22, says he wants to represent the United States at this summer's rescheduled Olympic Games in Tokyo. (NBC Sports via Evening Standard) external-link

Former Netherlands striker Marco van Basten, 56, says the offside rule should be scrapped. (Sky Sports) external-link