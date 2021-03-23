Transfer rumours: Ramsey, Rodriguez, Kounde, Torres, Lloris, Maignan, Koulibaly
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Liverpool are considering a move for Juventus' Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey, 30, to replace Netherlands' Georginio Wijnaldum, 30, who has reportedly signed a pre-contract agreement to join Barcelona. (CalcioMercato via Star)
Ramsey's former club Arsenal are weighing up a move for 26-year-old Real Betis and Argentina defensive midfielder Guido Rodriguez. (Mundo Deportivo via Metro)
Manchester United are looking at Sevilla's Jules Kounde, 22, and Villarreal's Pau Torres, 24, after deciding the two La Liga defenders should be at the top of their wishlist of centre-backs this summer. (90 min)
United could also make a move for Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, 34, to replace David de Gea, with Spurs interested in Lille's 25-year-old France stopper Mike Maignan. (L'Equipe via Mail)
Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti wants to sign Napoli and Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly, 29, who he managed while at the Italian club. (Talksport)
Cristiano Ronaldo, 36, would be willing to leave Juventus if Real Madrid made an offer to bring the Portugal forward back to the club. (Marca)
Switzerland's Denis Zakaria, 24, is attracting interest from Manchester City, who are monitoring the Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder with a view to replacing Fernandinho this summer. (Sky Sports via Manchester Evening News)
Bayern Munich are in talks with Real Madrid's former Spain right-back Lucas Vazquez, 29, who is out of contract at the end of June. (AS)
Former Real Madrid defender Fernando Hierro hopes Spain centre-back Sergio Ramos, 34, renews his contract and retires at the club. (Marca)
AC Milan are keen to make 24-year-old England defender Fikayo Tomori's loan from Chelsea permanent. (Goal)
Burnley and Newcastle are interested in West Bromwich Albion's English centre-back Kyle Bartley, 29, who has one year left on his contract at The Hawthorns. (Telegraph)
- Are we getting breakfast all wrong? Lockdown has changed our breakfast habits, should we change them permanently?
- Our Silent Emergency with Roman Kemp: "Men feel unable to confide in those close to them"