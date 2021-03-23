Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Liverpool are considering a move for Juventus' Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey, 30, to replace Netherlands' Georginio Wijnaldum, 30, who has reportedly signed a pre-contract agreement to join Barcelona. (CalcioMercato via Star) external-link

Ramsey's former club Arsenal are weighing up a move for 26-year-old Real Betis and Argentina defensive midfielder Guido Rodriguez. (Mundo Deportivo via Metro) external-link

Manchester United are looking at Sevilla's Jules Kounde, 22, and Villarreal's Pau Torres, 24, after deciding the two La Liga defenders should be at the top of their wishlist of centre-backs this summer. (90 min) external-link

United could also make a move for Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, 34, to replace David de Gea, with Spurs interested in Lille's 25-year-old France stopper Mike Maignan. (L'Equipe via Mail) external-link

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti wants to sign Napoli and Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly, 29, who he managed while at the Italian club. (Talksport) external-link

Cristiano Ronaldo, 36, would be willing to leave Juventus if Real Madrid made an offer to bring the Portugal forward back to the club. (Marca) external-link

Switzerland's Denis Zakaria, 24, is attracting interest from Manchester City, who are monitoring the Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder with a view to replacing Fernandinho this summer. (Sky Sports via Manchester Evening News) external-link

Bayern Munich are in talks with Real Madrid's former Spain right-back Lucas Vazquez, 29, who is out of contract at the end of June. (AS) external-link

Former Real Madrid defender Fernando Hierro hopes Spain centre-back Sergio Ramos, 34, renews his contract and retires at the club. (Marca) external-link

AC Milan are keen to make 24-year-old England defender Fikayo Tomori's loan from Chelsea permanent. (Goal) external-link