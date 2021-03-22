Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Southampton striker Danny Ings, 28, could be a target for Manchester City as as a potential successor to Sergio Aguero. (Sky Sports) external-link

Manchester United could offer 23-year-old midfielder Donny Van de Beek as a makeweight in potential dealings this summer. (90 min) external-link

Zambia forward Patson Daka, 22, who has scored 20 goals in 18 games at Red Bull Salzburg this season, is attracting interest from Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal. (Mail) external-link

Wolves have their set sights on signing Sevilla's Argentina winger Lucas Ocampos, 26, for less than his £62m release clause. (Football Insider) external-link

Turkish side Galatasaray have offered Crystal Palace's 30-year-old defender Patrick van Aanholt the chance to join them next season. (Mail) external-link

AC Milan have reportedly joined Tottenham in the race to sign Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic, 21, this summer. (La Reppublica via Teamtalk) external-link

France defender Raphael Varane says he would like to be joined by Paris St-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe, 22, at Real Madrid, a player he considers to be "one of the best in European football." (Europe1 via Goal) external-link

Aston Villa are planning to listen to offers in the summer transfer window for 24-year-old forward Wesley. (Football Insider) external-link

Adam Armstrong, 24, is being perused by his former club Newcastle who are keen to bring the striker back to St James' Park from Blackburn Rovers. (Teamtalk) external-link

Inter Milan are considering a move for Liverpool's Belgian striker Divock Origi, 25, to bolster their attacking line-up. (Calcio Mercato - in Italian) external-link