Liverpool are unaware of any pre-contract terms for Barcelona to sign Dutch midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, 30. (Liverpool Echo) external-link

Manager Mikel Arteta has said Norwegian Martin Odegaard is Arsenal's team leader and has hinted at a permanent deal for the 22-year-old Real Madrid midfielder. (Mirror) external-link

Crystal Palace are looking at a move for Juventus's 19-year-old Romanian centre-back Radu Dragusin. (Sun) external-link

Juventus are willing to offer Everton a players-plus-cash deal to lure Italian forward Moise Kean, 21, back to the club. (Tutto Juve via Teamtalk) external-link

Udinese's Argentine goalkeeper Juan Musso, 26, is set to turn down offers from Inter and AC Milan to join Roma. (Todofichajes - in Spanish) external-link

Belgian side Mechelen want to sign Celtic's on-loan Ukrainian winger Marjan Shved, 23, on a permanent deal. (Sportarena - in Ukrainian) external-link

Bayern Munich chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has ruled out any chance of Hansi Flick replacing Joachim Low as Germany manager. (Welt - in German) external-link

Sheffield United assistant manager Alan Knill has been given an offer to stay at the club following the departure of Chris Wilder. (Sheffield Star) external-link