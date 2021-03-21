Transfer rumours: Wijnaldum, Odegaard, Dragusin Kean, Musso
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Liverpool are unaware of any pre-contract terms for Barcelona to sign Dutch midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, 30. (Liverpool Echo)
Manager Mikel Arteta has said Norwegian Martin Odegaard is Arsenal's team leader and has hinted at a permanent deal for the 22-year-old Real Madrid midfielder. (Mirror)
Crystal Palace are looking at a move for Juventus's 19-year-old Romanian centre-back Radu Dragusin. (Sun)
Juventus are willing to offer Everton a players-plus-cash deal to lure Italian forward Moise Kean, 21, back to the club. (Tutto Juve via Teamtalk)
Udinese's Argentine goalkeeper Juan Musso, 26, is set to turn down offers from Inter and AC Milan to join Roma. (Todofichajes - in Spanish)
Belgian side Mechelen want to sign Celtic's on-loan Ukrainian winger Marjan Shved, 23, on a permanent deal. (Sportarena - in Ukrainian)
Bayern Munich chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has ruled out any chance of Hansi Flick replacing Joachim Low as Germany manager. (Welt - in German)
Sheffield United assistant manager Alan Knill has been given an offer to stay at the club following the departure of Chris Wilder. (Sheffield Star)
