Arsene Wenger: Play World Cup and Euros every two years and 'kick all the rest out'

Arsene Wenger
Arsen Wenger has worked as chief of global football development at Fifa and been close advisor to president Gianni Infantino since November 2019

Arsene Wenger wants to see the World Cup and European Championship played every two years and have Fifa "kick all the rest out".

The ex-Arsenal boss, who is chief of global football development at Fifa, says the four-year wait between major tournaments is too long for players.

Wenger, 71, has previously called for Uefa's Nations League to be scrappedexternal-link to make room for the move.

"Organise only competitions of meaning," he told beIN Sports.external-link

"Kick all the parallel competitions out of the game. People must understand what is at stake and only have games with meaning.

"If you look at the teams in the World Cups usually the average age is 27 or 28. Because the World Cup is every four years there are very few chances to win it again because when they go back to the next World Cup they are 32 or 33.

"That's why maybe we should organise the World Cup every two years."

The World Cup has been held every four years since the inaugural tournament in 1930, except in 1942 and 1946 when it was not staged because of World War Two.

Likewise, the European Championship has taken place every four years since 1960, with the exception of Euro 2020 which was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

'Players need holidays'

Wenger also wants football's world governing body to seriously consider condensing qualifiers for major events, reducing the amount of international breaks needed during the season.

The Frenchman wants to see clear breaks for players incorporated into the international match calendar, which Fifa is due to start a review of this month.

"I believe it's needed, with the physical resources that the players need today, it's important that you have four weeks holiday," he said.

"I would say that's one of the solutions we will discuss is to compact the qualifiers.

"Instead of going away in October, November, September, March, June, we regroup the qualifiers all in one month or two quadruples in October and in February. At least the players can dedicate that time to the club from March until June, and we would gain four dates."

Any changes to the international calendar would have to be passed by Fifa's ruling council and possibly also a full congress of all federations

  • Comment posted by DavidBuchan, today at 16:06

    Not for me. Having it every 4 years makes it special when it comes around. Every 2 years would remove this.

  • Comment posted by Dayzy, today at 16:04

    Scrap everything apart from World Cups & UEFA Cups - Not sure about the every 2 years things but this all makes complete sense.

    Most frustrating fixture of the season is the 1st International being after the 2nd game of the season - Crackers !!

  • Comment posted by The Gorg, today at 16:04

    He wouldn't be saying that if he were a club manager still. Disappointing that he is forgetting his roots.

  • Comment posted by Rubeninho, today at 16:03

    It would make more summers better.

  • Comment posted by daniels102, today at 16:03

    it becomes less prestigious then though, doesnt it?

  • Comment posted by JAC 74, today at 16:02

    Turning the qualifiers into a mini tournament will probably please clubs so they dont risk players being injured during the season playing internationals every couple of months

  • Comment posted by brucyboy, today at 16:02

    Part of the reason why the World Cup is so special is the length of time in between, play to often and you devalue it

  • Comment posted by Woodie, today at 16:00

    Why ? Stupid idea as it will become meaningless. Teams need 4 years to bring/develop the new young talent.

