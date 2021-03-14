Transfer rumours: Ronaldo, Aguero, Haaland, Eriksen, Palmieri
Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 36, represents the "future" of Juventus, according to the Serie A side's director, Fabio Paratici. (ESPN)
Barcelona are closing in on a deal to sign Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero but the 32-year-old's free-transfer arrival in the summer could depend on whether the Nou Camp club can convince his fellow Argentine forward Lionel Messi, 33, to stay with them. (AS)
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could look to offload 28-year-old England midfielder Jesse Lingard, 32-year-old Spain forward Juan Mata, 21-year-old Portuguese defender Diogo Dalot and English defender Phil Jones, 29, to add to his £80m summer budget. (Metro)
Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc says the club are prioritising achieving a Champions League place through the Bundesliga as they try to keep Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland, 20, for "as long as possible". (Welt an Sonntag, via Goal)
Manchester City have approached Sporting Lisbon about defender Nuno Mendes as they look to move ahead of Real Madrid in trying to sign the 18-year-old Portuguese. (AS, via Mail)
Arsenal are interested in Eintracht Frankfurt's French defender Evan N'Dicka, 21, and have also asked to be kept informed about 24-year-old Brighton and Mali midfielder Yves Bissouma's situation. (Express)
Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez, 23, is confident of signing a new deal with the club, despite what the Argentine described as "a bit of financial difficulty" at the Italian side. (Sky Sports Italia, via Goal)
Denmark playmaker Christian Eriksen was linked with leaving Inter Milan in January but the 29-year-old says he is now happy at the Serie A side. (Sky Sports Italia, via Football Italia)
Chelsea want at least 20m euros for Italy defender Emerson Palmieri, with Inter Milan and Napoli interested in signing the 26-year-old. (Calciomercato, via Football Italia)
Barcelona teenager Ilaix Moriba's father said he cancelled his son's flight to Manchester when the 18-year-old Spaniard was close to joining Manchester City in 2019. (Sport)