Last updated on

Manchester United have added Burnley keeper Nick Pope to their summer transfer list, although they could face competition from Tottenham for the 28-year-old England international. (Daily Star on Sunday) external-link

Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo says it is "natural there are rumours" about Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo's future at the club after their Champions League exit but that the 36-year-old has "always done well" for the Serie A side. (Football Italia) external-link

Ronaldo, who has been linked with a return to Real Madrid, says his focus in on finishing the season strongly with Juventus. (Mail on Sunday) external-link

Manchester United are set to give manager Ole Gunner Solskjaer a new deal, with his current contract due to enter its final year later this month. (Sunday Mirror) external-link

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is on Paris St-Germain's list of transfer targets and the Ligue 1 club have made contact with the 27-year-old France international's agent. (Foot Mercato - in French) external-link

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum's contract with the club runs out in the summer and a deal taking the 30-year-old Dutch international to Barcelona is "95% done". (Football Insider) external-link

Barcelona are not planning to remove manager Ronald Koeman following Joan Laporta becoming the club's president for a second time. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Chelsea and Manchester City could enter the fray for Austria defender David Alaba, whose contract at Bayern Munich ends in the summer, as the 28-year-old's wage demands might prove beyond Barcelona and Real Madrid. (Daily Star on Sunday) external-link

Tottenham are looking at a move for Southampton centre-back Jannik Vestergaard, with the 28-year-old Denmark international's contract with the south coast club running until summer 2022. (Sunday Mirror) external-link

Leeds United are interested in a move for 30-year-old Dutch left-back Patrick van Aanholt, whose contract with Crystal Palace runs out in the summer. (Sunday Mirror) external-link

French defender Malang Sarr, 22, is targeting winning a place in the Chelsea first-team when he returns to the club from his season-long loan at Porto. (L'Equipe, via Metro) external-link