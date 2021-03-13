Transfer rumours: Pope, Ronaldo, Solskjaer, Pogba, Wijnaldum, Alaba, Vestergaard
Manchester United have added Burnley keeper Nick Pope to their summer transfer list, although they could face competition from Tottenham for the 28-year-old England international. (Daily Star on Sunday)
Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo says it is "natural there are rumours" about Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo's future at the club after their Champions League exit but that the 36-year-old has "always done well" for the Serie A side. (Football Italia)
Ronaldo, who has been linked with a return to Real Madrid, says his focus in on finishing the season strongly with Juventus. (Mail on Sunday)
Manchester United are set to give manager Ole Gunner Solskjaer a new deal, with his current contract due to enter its final year later this month. (Sunday Mirror)
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is on Paris St-Germain's list of transfer targets and the Ligue 1 club have made contact with the 27-year-old France international's agent. (Foot Mercato - in French)
Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum's contract with the club runs out in the summer and a deal taking the 30-year-old Dutch international to Barcelona is "95% done". (Football Insider)
Barcelona are not planning to remove manager Ronald Koeman following Joan Laporta becoming the club's president for a second time. (Sport - in Spanish)
Chelsea and Manchester City could enter the fray for Austria defender David Alaba, whose contract at Bayern Munich ends in the summer, as the 28-year-old's wage demands might prove beyond Barcelona and Real Madrid. (Daily Star on Sunday)
Tottenham are looking at a move for Southampton centre-back Jannik Vestergaard, with the 28-year-old Denmark international's contract with the south coast club running until summer 2022. (Sunday Mirror)
Leeds United are interested in a move for 30-year-old Dutch left-back Patrick van Aanholt, whose contract with Crystal Palace runs out in the summer. (Sunday Mirror)
French defender Malang Sarr, 22, is targeting winning a place in the Chelsea first-team when he returns to the club from his season-long loan at Porto. (L'Equipe, via Metro)