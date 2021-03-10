Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Barcelona have offered a contract to Argentina forward Sergio Aguero, 32, who is out of contract at Manchester City at the end of the season. (Tycsports - in Spanish) external-link

Real Madrid will listen to offers for defender Raphael Varane this summer. The France international, 27, is believed to be interested in a move to the Premier League. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

Chelsea may look to sell Germany striker Timo Werner this summer just a year after the 25-year-old's £54m move from RB Leipzig. (Football Insider) external-link

Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani, 34, is going to wait until the end of the season before deciding his future, despite the Uruguayan's father indicating he wanted to sign for Boca Juniors. (ESPN) external-link

A potential contract extension for Cristiano Ronaldo is "not on the agenda" for Juventus right now, says the club's sporting director Fabio Paratici. (Express via Sky Italia) external-link

Liverpool are keeping an eye on Santos' 16-year-old Brazilian winger Angelo Gabriel. (Sport Witness) external-link

Craig Dawson, 30, is three Premier League starts away from activating a clause that will turn the English defender's loan at West Ham from Watford into a £2m permanent deal. (The Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Newcastle are set to sign England Under-18s left-back Matthew Bondswell on a free transfer following the 18-year-old's departure from RB Leipzig. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Portuguese forward Eder is attracting the interest of Brighton with the 33-year-old set to leave Lokomotiv Moscow in the summer. (A Bola - in Portuguese) external-link

Spanish businessman Erik Alonso is close to agreeing a takeover of Championship side Derby. (The Athletic - subscription required) external-link