Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Arsenal are among a number of clubs considering a summer move for RB Leipzig's 21-year-old French defender Ibrahima Konate. (Standard). external-link

Konate is one of six deals the Gunners are working on, with the club also willing to sell France striker Alexandre Lacazette, 29, for the right price. (Football.London) external-link

Manchester United's Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes, 26, is set to sign a new contract that will double his wages to around £200,000 a week. (Sun) external-link

Egypt defender Ahmed Elmohamady, 33, will leave Aston Villa on a free transfer in the summer as the club have no plans to offer him a new deal. (Football Insider) external-link

Napoli have reduced their asking price for Kalidou Koulibaly to around 45m euros (£38.7m), with Bayern Munich believed to be ahead of Liverpool and Manchester United in the race for the 29-year-old Senegal defender. (Il Mattino - in Italian) external-link

Manchester United are looking for an alternative club for midfielder Andreas Pereira, 25, this summer because Lazio are not expected to take up the option to turn the Brazilian's loan into a permanent deal. (Corriere Dello Sport - in Italian) external-link

Leicester City have renewed their interest in long-time target Ismail Jakobs, 21, but the Foxes face competition from Brighton who are also monitoring Cologne's Germany Under-21 international. (Mail) external-link

Financial pressures could force Valencia to sell 24-year-old Portugal forward Goncalo Guedes, who is a West Ham target, in the summer. (O Jogo, via Sun) external-link

What happens when the Premier League dream dies? Deese Kasinga's story

Juventus have identified Chelsea midfielder Jorginho, 29, as a 'Plan B' option if they fail to sign fellow Italy midfielder Manuel Locatelli, 23, from Sassuolo. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Meanwhile, Juve's in-demand 19-year-old Romanian defender Radu Dragusin, who was previously linked with a move to Crystal Palace, is set to sign a new deal with the Turin club. (Goal) external-link

Leeds United face competition from AC Milan in trying to sign Real Madrid and Spain winger Lucas Vazquez, 29, whose contract at the Bernabeu expires in the summer. (Fichajes, via Sport Witness) external-link

Eintracht Frankfurt have said they will not stand in the way of sporting director Fredi Bobic, 49, if he chooses to leave, with Manchester United, West Ham and Hertha Berlin linked with the German. (Bild, via Team Talk) external-link