Chelsea target Erling Braut Haaland - Borussia Dortmund's 20-year-old Norway striker - has said there are six clubs he would consider joining, with Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City the only sides from the Premier League. (Bild, via Sun) external-link

Dortmund plan to keep hold of Haaland beyond the summer, according to head of first-team football Sebastian Kehl. (London Evening Standard) external-link

Arsenal are considering Brighton's England Under-21 defender Tariq Lamptey, 20, and Norwich's English full-back Max Aarons, 21, to replace Spain right-back Hector Bellerin, 25, who has been heavily linked with Paris St-Germain. (Sun) external-link

Chelsea would get an unknown percentage of any fee Brighton receive for Lamptey after negotiating a sell-on clause in the move which took the defender from Stamford Bridge to the Seagulls in January 2020. (Express) external-link

Barcelona presidential candidate Joan Laporta has earmarked Manchester City's Argentina forward Sergio Aguero, 32, as a potential statement arrival this summer. (Mail) external-link

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta says he is "fully focused" on managing Arsenal amid speculation linking him with Barcelona - but admitted talks are yet to begin over a new contract to stay at the Emirates. (ESPN) external-link

Arteta says contract talks with 29-year-old France striker Alexandre Lacazette, whose current Arsenal deal runs until 2023, will start "soon". (Mail) external-link

Former England midfielder Ashley Young, 35, hopes to lift the Serie A title with Inter Milan before making a return to first club Watford on a free transfer this summer. (Mirror) external-link

Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool would find it harder to attract players this summer if they were to miss out on Champions League qualification. (Goal) external-link

AC Milan director Frederic Massara has revealed the club are yet to decide whether they will activate England defender Fikayo Tomori's release cause - but the Italians are adamant Chelsea's £26m price tag on the 23-year-old is too high. (Express) external-link

Rangers are increasingly nervous about rumours that Jurgen Klopp could leave Liverpool, with the Scottish side's manager Steven Gerrard tipped to return to Anfield as the German's successor. (Football Insider) external-link

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has cautioned over the amount of money the club will have to spend during the summer as the Old Trafford outfit prepare to announce their latest round of financial results. (Times - subscription required) external-link

Manchester United have contacted Inter Milan over an alleged missed payment relating to bonuses from 27-year-old Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku's move to Italy - but would be willing to wipe out the outstanding debt if they are given Argentina striker Lautaro Martinez, 23, or Slovakia defender Milan Skriniar, 26, instead. (Corriere dello Sport) external-link

Premier League bosses have held talks to resolve the quarantine chaos set to be caused by this month's controversial international break. (Mail) external-link

West Ham United's London-born striker Michail Antonio, 30, is said to be among a host of Premier League players who are applying for a Jamaican passport. (90 Min) external-link

Aston Villa are planning upgrades at Villa Park to ensure the stadium is part of the UK and Republic of Ireland's World Cup 2030 bid. (Express & Star) external-link