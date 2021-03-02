Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Real Madrid are willing to sell France centre-back Raphael Varane to Manchester United after conceding the 27-year-old will not sign a new deal at the Bernabeu. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Tottenham's on-loan forward Gareth Bale, 31, will insist Real Madrid honour the final year of his £600,000-a-week contract, even if the Wales international leaves the Spanish champions in the summer. (Mirror) external-link

Chelsea are still monitoring Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma's situation at AC Milan, and may potentially make a move if the 22-year-old does not sign a new contract with the Serie A club. (Eurosport) external-link

Borussia Monchengladbach and Germany midfielder Jonas Hofmann, 28, has hinted Chelsea - managed by his former Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel - are interesting in signing him. (Ruhr Nachrichten via Mail) external-link

Barcelona presidential candidate Joan Laporta says Argentine forward Lionel Messi, 33, will leave the club if he does not win the 7 March election. Messi's current deal expires in the summer. (Marca) external-link

Barca and Atletico Madrid have been ordered to make massive salary cuts as the cost of Covid continues to hit La Liga. (Sun) external-link

Manchester United must "move heaven and earth" to sign Borussia Dortmund's 20-year-old striker Erling Braut Haaland or Paris St-Germain's 22-year-old forward Kylian Mbappe, says former Red Devils defender Rio Ferdinand. (Mirror) external-link

Dortmund are lining up Sevilla's Moroccan striker Youssef En-Nesyri, 23, as a potential replacement for Norway forward Haaland. (Eurosport) external-link

England manager Gareth Southgate says it "would be an amazing experience for everyone" if the UK and Republic of Ireland won the right to host the 2030 World Cup. (Talksport) external-link

The Football Association is confident 21-year-old Valencia forward Yunus Musah will choose to represent England instead of the United States or Italy. (Mail) external-link

Aston Villa are unsure whether to pursue a permanent move for on-loan Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley, with boss Dean Smith not convinced the 27-year-old Englishman is worth the Blues' £35m asking price. (Football Insider) external-link

Instead, Villa should sign Sheffield United's 23-year-old Norwegian midfielder Sander Berg - who has been linked to the Birmingham club - says former England striker Emile Heskey. (Birmingham Mail) external-link

Leeds United's French goalkeeper Illan Meslier, 21, is attracting interest from "some big clubs" after impressing in the Premier League this season, says his agent. (Yorkshire Evening Post) external-link

West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice, 22, has all the attributes to become a world-class player, according to his former Hammers team-mate Sebastien Haller. (Talksport) external-link

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder says he "does not know" if he will be in charge at Bramall Lane next season, adding he wants to stay if the club "stick to the plan". (Yorkshire Post) external-link

Blackburn Rovers and Republic of Ireland defender Derrick Williams, 28, is serving a quarantine period in Los Angeles as he prepares to complete a move to MLS side LA Galaxy. (Lancashire Telegraph) external-link

Ismail ibni Sultan Ibrahim, prince of Malaysian state Johor, has expressed an interest in purchasing Spanish club Valencia from Singapore businessman Peter Lim. (ESPN) external-link