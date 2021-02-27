Transfer rumours: Barnes, Haaland, Cavani, Martinez, Varane, Odegaard
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Leicester City are in advanced talks over a new deal with 23-year-old England midfielder Harvey Barnes, who has been watched by Liverpool and Manchester United. (Sunday Mirror)
Liverpool are lining up Rangers boss and former Reds captain Steven Gerrard to replace manager Jurgen Klopp, who could be tempted to become Germany's manager if the job becomes available. (Sunday Mirror)
Manchester United will have to pay Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani £1.75m if they do not trigger the option of a further year to the 34-year-old's deal with them. (Times - subscription required)
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola's uneasy relationship with agent Mino Raiola will not prevent the club from trying to sign his 20-year-old client, Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland, from Borussia Dortmund. (Sunday Mirror)
Argentina striker Lautaro Martinez, 23, says he held talks with Barcelona but that they are "in the past" and he is going to sign a contract extension with Inter Milan. (Gazzetta dello Sport, via Goal)
Real Madrid will be open to offers for France defender Raphael Varane, 27, in the summer if talks over extending his contract beyond 2022 do not work out. (AS, via Mail on Sunday)
Real Madrid believe 22-year-old Norway midfielder Martin Odergaard, who is on loan at Arsenal, has a big part to play for them in the future. (Marca)
Everton are monitoring 19-year-old Senegal forward Abdallah Sima, who plays for Slavia Prague. (Football Insider)
Arsenal, Celtic and Rangers are among a number of clubs interested in 19-year-old Wigan and Scotland Under-19 striker Kyle Joseph, whose contract runs out in the summer. (Sunday Mirror)
Tottenham do not plan to offer United States centre-back Cameron Carter-Vickers, who is on loan at Bournemouth, a new contract beyond the end of the 23-year-old's current deal, which runs out in the summer. (Football Insider)
Juventus are looking at signing Lyon's Dutch forward Memphis Depay, 27, and 26-year-old Poland striker Arkadiusz Milik, who is on loan at Marseille from Napoli. (Tuttosport - in Italian)
- Sounds of the Nineties: Weezer, Green Day and more on the ultimate pop-rock mixtape
- Nintendo Nostalgia and games for phones: Press X to Continue hosts Tom Grennan