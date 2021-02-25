Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Paris St-Germain sporting director Leonardo says is nearly time for a decision to be made as the club attempts to agree a new deal with 22-year-old France forward Kylian Mbappe. (France Bleu - in French) external-link

Talks with Brazil forward Neymar, 29, are "on the right tracks", according to PSG director Leonardo. (Mirror) external-link

PSG and Inter Milan are interested in signing Liverpool's Dutch midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, 30, as a free agent this summer. (Le Parisien, via Mail) external-link

Liverpool will pursue a striker in the summer transfer window. (Echo) external-link

Torino's Brazilian centre-back Gleison Bremer, 23, has emerged as Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp's top defensive target. (Tuttosport, via Star) external-link

Burnley would want around £50m for English goalkeeper Nick Pope, 28. (Lancs Live) external-link

Inter Milan's 20-year-old Uruguayan forward Martin Satriano says he is flattered by interest from Arsenal and Chelsea and would like to move to the Premier League one day. (Mail) external-link

Manchester City are set to be Chelsea's main competitor as they attempt to sign Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland, 20, from Borussia Dortmund this summer. (Star) external-link

Manchester United plan to offer West Ham either English midfielder Jesse Lingard, 28, Serb midfielder Nemanja Matic, 32, or English defender Phil Jones, 29, in a potential deal for the Hammers' 22-year-old England midfielder Declan Rice. (90min) external-link

Greek side PAOK could be willing to sell Manchester United target Christos Tzolis for £17m. The 19-year-old Greek winger has attracted interest from Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund. (Sun) external-link

Norwich City's £35m asking price for 21-year-old English full-back Max Aarons may put United off a deal. (Express) external-link

Roma are considering making Real Madrid's 23-year-old Spanish youth international striker Borja Mayoral's loan move permanent. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Former Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri agreed to return to Stamford Bridge in January before the Blues appointed Thomas Tuchel as Frank Lampard's successor. (RAI Sport, via Star) external-link

AC Milan are concerned a club will trigger the 50m euro (£43m) buy-out clause included in 23-year-old Algeria winger Ismael Bennacer's contract. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link