Transfer rumours: Mbappe, Neymar, Wijnaldum, Haaland, Rice, Aarons
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Paris St-Germain sporting director Leonardo says is nearly time for a decision to be made as the club attempts to agree a new deal with 22-year-old France forward Kylian Mbappe. (France Bleu - in French)
Talks with Brazil forward Neymar, 29, are "on the right tracks", according to PSG director Leonardo. (Mirror)
PSG and Inter Milan are interested in signing Liverpool's Dutch midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, 30, as a free agent this summer. (Le Parisien, via Mail)
Liverpool will pursue a striker in the summer transfer window. (Echo)
Torino's Brazilian centre-back Gleison Bremer, 23, has emerged as Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp's top defensive target. (Tuttosport, via Star)
Burnley would want around £50m for English goalkeeper Nick Pope, 28. (Lancs Live)
Inter Milan's 20-year-old Uruguayan forward Martin Satriano says he is flattered by interest from Arsenal and Chelsea and would like to move to the Premier League one day. (Mail)
Manchester City are set to be Chelsea's main competitor as they attempt to sign Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland, 20, from Borussia Dortmund this summer. (Star)
Manchester United plan to offer West Ham either English midfielder Jesse Lingard, 28, Serb midfielder Nemanja Matic, 32, or English defender Phil Jones, 29, in a potential deal for the Hammers' 22-year-old England midfielder Declan Rice. (90min)
Greek side PAOK could be willing to sell Manchester United target Christos Tzolis for £17m. The 19-year-old Greek winger has attracted interest from Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund. (Sun)
Norwich City's £35m asking price for 21-year-old English full-back Max Aarons may put United off a deal. (Express)
Roma are considering making Real Madrid's 23-year-old Spanish youth international striker Borja Mayoral's loan move permanent. (Calciomercato - in Italian)
Former Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri agreed to return to Stamford Bridge in January before the Blues appointed Thomas Tuchel as Frank Lampard's successor. (RAI Sport, via Star)
AC Milan are concerned a club will trigger the 50m euro (£43m) buy-out clause included in 23-year-old Algeria winger Ismael Bennacer's contract. (Calciomercato - in Italian)
