Manchester United are reluctant to meet the £68m buyout clause for Sevilla's 22-year-old French centre-back Jules Kounde. (Mail) external-link

Manchester City are considering offering Borussia Dortmund in excess of £100m for Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland, 20, and USA midfielder Giovanni Reyna, 18, in the summer. (90min) external-link

Dortmund could be willing to sell Haaland this summer - a year before his £70m release clause becomes active - but would demand up to £150m. (Star) external-link

Chelsea's England striker Tammy Abraham, 23, is unwilling to enter contract talks while the club continues to be linked with Haaland. (Metro) external-link

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted he keeps in touch with Haaland, who he coached during his time at Molde. (Sky Sports) external-link

West Ham will face competition from Leicester City if they try to make Manchester United's 28-year-old English midfielder Jesse Lingard's move permanent. (Express) external-link

Manchester United value English goalkeeper Dean Henderson at £40m should they decide to sell the 23-year-old. (Express) external-link

Henderson has become increasingly frustrated at a lack of playing time at Old Trafford. (Sky Sports) external-link

'I have a heart for Germany and a heart for England' Bayern Munich youngster Jamal Musiala picks Germany over England at international level

Norwich City hope to receive up to £35m for English full-back Max Aarons, 21, who is a target of Manchester United. (Metro) external-link

Everton are also considering a move for Aarons. (Sky Sports) external-link

Everton are yet to make contact with Norwich over a deal for Aarons and anticipate competition from Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Barcelona. (Mail) external-link

Norwich rejected a bid from Roma for defender Aarons in the January transfer window. (Sun) external-link

Crystal Palace's Dutch full-back Patrick van Aanholt has opened talks with an unnamed Champions League club. The 30-year-old is out of contract at Palace in the summer. (Football Insider) external-link

Manchester United will not trigger the one-year extension in 32-year-old Spanish midfielder Juan Mata's contract. (MEN) external-link

Serie A sides Juventus, Inter Milan and Roma are keen on signing Mata once he becomes a free agent at the end of the season. (Sun) external-link

Sunderland will attempt to sign Wolves' English defender Dion Sanderson, 21, on a permanent basis at the end of the season. (Mail) external-link