Transfer rumours: Dybala, Henderson, Haaland, Silva, Badiashile, Milenkovic

Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Argentina forward Paulo Dybala's future at Serie A champions Juventus is uncertain and the 27-year-old could be sold this summer. (Mirror)external-link

Premier League sides Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham are among those monitoring Dybala's situation. (Goal)external-link

Tottenham and Borussia Dortmund are leading the race to sign Manchester United's English goalkeeper Dean Henderson, 23. (Sky Sports)external-link

Chelsea are growing increasingly confident of signing Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland, 20, from Borussia Dortmund this summer. (Eurosport)external-link

Blues owner Roman Abramovich will give Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel £260m to spend in the next transfer window, regardless of whether the club qualifies for the Champions League. (Tutto Mercato, via Star)external-link

West Ham will only listen to offers in excess of £100m for 22-year-old England midfielder Declan Rice. (Talksport)external-link

Manchester United could be given the chance to sign Eintracht Frankfurt's 25-year-old Portugal striker Andre Silva in the summer transfer window. (Sun)external-link

United will only move for Silva if they decide not to extend the contract of Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani, 34. (Metro)external-link

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side made an approach for Monaco's French defender Benoit Badiashile, 19, last summer. (Mirror)external-link

Badiashile says he does not regret rejecting United. (RMC Sport, via Independent)external-link

Fiorentina's Serbia centre-back Nikola Milenkovic, 23, is Borussia Dortmund's number one defensive target. (Sky Sports Germany - in German)external-link

Manchester United are also interested in signing Milenkovic. (Express)external-link

Arsenal will listen to offers for English midfielder Reiss Nelson, 21, at the end of the season. (CBS, via Mirror)external-link

The Gunners are in talks with their English youth international Miguel Azeez, 18, over a new long-term deal. (Sun)external-link

