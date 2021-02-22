Last updated on .From the section Gossip

England goalkeeper Dean Henderson, 23, will seek to leave Manchester United in the summer if he is not installed as their first-choice next season. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Tottenham Hotspur will place RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann at the top of a list of potential targets to replace head coach Jose Mourinho. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Juventus and Inter Milan have joined the battle for Manchester City's 32-year-old Argentina striker Sergio Aguero, who has already spoken with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid about a possible move this summer. (Sun) external-link

Paris St-Germain are ready to revive their interest in Arsenal's Hector Bellerin this summer, with the Spain full-back, 25, prepared to move and also thought to be a target for Barcelona. (CBS Sports) external-link

Manchester United have refused to sanction a clause that would permit West Ham to automatically sign England midfielder Jesse Lingard, 28 for a set price at the end of the season. (Times - subscription required) external-link

Barcelona presidential hopeful Toni Freixa believes it would be possible to sign both Paris St-Germain and France forward Kylian Mbappe, 22, and Borussia Dortmund's Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland, 20. (Marca) external-link

Barcelona have intensified their interest in Real Sociedad's Sweden forward Alexander Isak, 21, as they look to bring in a new striker this summer. (ESPN) external-link

Up to 10,000 fans could return to stadiums by mid-May Government announcement explained

Republic of Ireland full-back Matt Doherty faces an uncertain future at Tottenham with manager Jose Mourinho harbouring doubts over the 29-year-old's chances of succeeding at the club. (ESPN) external-link

RB Leipzig are preparing to sell Tottenham target Marcel Sabitzer, the 26-year-old Austria midfielder, and are assessing potential replacements for the summer window. (Football Insider) external-link

Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel has admitted to trying to sign Uruguay forward Luis Suarez, 34, during his time in charge at Paris St-Germain, but is not considering the ex-Liverpool striker at Stamford Bridge. (London Evening Standard) external-link