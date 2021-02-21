Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Former Leicester and Watford boss Nigel Pearson is on the brink of taking over at Bristol City after advanced talks with the Championship side. (Bristol Post) external-link

Manchester United are considering a bid for AC Milan's Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, 21. (Fichajes, via Team Talk) external-link

Chelsea have reportedly opened talks with Bayern Munich over a potential 30m euros (£25.9m) deal for Bayern Munich and Germany defender Niklas Sule, 25. (Fichajes, via Caught Offside) external-link

Bayern Munich chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has confirmed the club are keen to extend Sule's contract, but it all rests on their financial position. (Football London) external-link

Spurs not in crisis - Mourinho But manager admits his team has problems 'I cannot resolve myself'

Crystal Palace are monitoring Juventus and Romania Under-21 centre-back Radu Dragusin, 19, who has also been linked with Tottenham and Newcastle. (Corriere dello Sport, via Sport Witness) external-link

However, Dragusin has been tipped to extend his contract with Juventus, which expires at the end of the season. (Football Italia) external-link

Liverpool could offer Japan midfielder Takumi Minamino, 26, in an exchange deal for Sevilla's Argentina winger Lucas Ocampos, 26. (La Razon, via Star) external-link

West Ham could be set for a summer battle with AC Milan for Sevilla's Morocco forward Youssef En-Nesyri, 23. (Il Milanista, via Sport Witness) external-link

Argentina striker Paulo Dybala, 27, is expected to begin talks over a new contract with Juventus in the next few days. (La Stampa, via TuttoJuve) external-link

Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, 23, who could play for Spain or England, has been given a vote of confidence by his goalkeeping idol Iker Casillas, the former Spain international. (Argus) external-link

Former England midfielder Paul Gascoigne, once of Lazio, has signed up for Italy's version of I'm A Celebrity . . . Get Me Out of Here! (Sun) external-link