Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy wants to wait until the end of the season before determining Jose Mourinho's fate as head coach. (ESPN) external-link

Argentina forward Sergio Aguero, 32, has admitted he has no idea whether this season will be his last at Manchester City. (Times) external-link

Barcelona and Argentina playmaker Lionel Messi, 33, has not decided where he will be playing next season and his representatives have yet to hold talks with other clubs. (ESPN) external-link

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed he will hold talks with Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani, 34, over extending his contract at Manchester United. (Sky Sports) external-link

Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel wants USA winger Christian Pulisic, 22, to remain at Stamford Bridge, but says no decisions have been made for the summer. (London Evening Standard) external-link

Chelsea's Spain goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, 26, claims he never wanted to leave the club and is not afraid of the battle to win his place back. (Star) external-link

Borussia Dortmund would prefer to sell England forward Jadon Sancho, 20, and keep hold of Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland, 20, this summer. (Bild - in German) external-link

Dortmund could earn in excess of £250m for Sancho and Haaland, with Sancho accounting for about £104m. (TalkSport) external-link

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith has dismissed speculation linking English defender Ezri Konsa, 23, with Liverpool and Tottenham. (Birmingham Mail) external-link

AC Milan's Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, 21, wants to become the highest paid goalkeeper in the world. His current deal expires at the end of the season and PSG and Chelsea are interested. (90min) external-link

Poland striker Arkadiusz Milik, 26, has a 12m euro (£10.3m) buy-out clause included in his Marseille contract. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry is close to becoming the new manager of Bournemouth after the Championship side requested permission to open talks from his current club Montreal Impact. (TalkSport) external-link

Former swimming champion and now French Minister of Sport Roxana Maracineanu has urged France striker Kylian Mbappe, 22, to stay with Paris St-Germain, amid continual links with Real Madrid. (AS) external-link

Huddersfield have confirmed that they are considering signing former West Ham midfielder Ravel Morrison on a free transfer. The 28-year-old Englishman is currently searching for his 12th club after leaving Dutch side ADO Den Haag in January. (Sun) external-link

The 13-year-old son of former Everton and England defender Phil Jagielka has signed for Merseyside rivals Liverpool. (Mail) external-link