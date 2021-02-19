Last updated on .From the section Sport

Dr Kate Baker also spent time with rugby union club Saracens

UK Sport has named Dr Kate Baker as its new performance director.

Dr Baker will join Britain's elite sport funding body in May from the Football Association where she works as head of player insights.

She will become the third person to hold the performance director role since January 2020, when Chelsea Warr left, with Michael Bourne then taking over on an interim basis.

Dr Baker said she is "thrilled" to take the "challenging and exciting role".

"I know from previous experience the calibre of talent within UK Sport and across the high-performance system and can't wait to get started and build strong and collaborative relationships at what I see as a critical time for the future of our sector and sport more generally," she said.

Dr Baker, who previously worked for UK Sport as head of performance pathways, will return to the organisation in May, three months before the rescheduled Tokyo Olympic Games are due to start.

Her move also comes at a time that UK Sport is dealing with funding concerns and making efforts to improve the culture of a number of sport programmes.

UK Sport chief executive Sally Munday said Dr Baker has "set out an exciting vision for the future and showed a genuine commitment to people-first leadership".

"Throughout a highly competitive selection process, Kate demonstrated in-depth understanding and hands-on experience of the challenges and opportunities facing performance sport," Munday added.