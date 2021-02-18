Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Everton's Colombia attacker James Rodriguez, 29, is considering leaving the club despite only moving to Goodison Park last summer. (Defensa Central - in Spanish) external-link

Chelsea want to sign Bayern Munich and Germany's 25-year-old defender Niklas Sule. (AZ - in German) external-link

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea are also interested in Borussia Monchengladbach and Germany midfielder Jonas Hofmann, 28. (Bild - in German) external-link

Real Madrid are putting together plans that would allow them to move for Paris St-Germain and France forward Kylian Mbappe, 22. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

Mbappe is only interested in joining Real Madrid or Liverpool, should he leave PSG this summer. (L'Equipe, via Mail) external-link

PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino said the club can offer Mbappe what he wants to make him happy. (Catalunya Radio, via RMC Sport - in French) external-link

Real will hold on to midfielder Martin Odegaard, 22, who is on loan at Arsenal, in order to lure striker and fellow Norwegian Erling Braut Haaland, 20, from Borussia Dortmund to the Bernabeu. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Thierry Henry could be confirmed as Bournemouth's new manager next week. (Mirror) external-link

Son Heung-min, Tottenham's South Korean attacking midfielder, says it is "unfair to talk about a new contract". The 28-year-old's current deal expires at the end of the 2022-23 season. (Sun) external-link

Juventus may try to re-sign Everton's Italy forward Moise Kean, 20, who is currently on loan at PSG. The Toffees signed Kean from Juve in 2019. (Le 10 Sport - in French) external-link

Everton are interested in signing Real Madrid winger Lucas Vazquez. The Spain winger, 29, is also a target for Napoli. (Todofichajes - in Spanish) external-link

Premier League predictions Lawro v Architects frontman and Man Utd fan Sam Carter

Chelsea could offer 23-year-old England centre-back Fikayo Tomori to AC Milan on a permanent deal as part of a swap deal for Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie, 24. Tomori is currently on loan at the San Siro. (Il Milanista - in Italian) external-link

Leeds had a £30m bid rejected by Brighton last year for English defender Ben White. The Whites were prepared to break their transfer record for the 23-year-old, who helped them win promotion to the Premier League while on loan at Elland Road. (Leeds Live) external-link

Norwich City are resigned to losing 21-year-old English full-back Max Aarons to a bigger club. (Goal) external-link

West Brom and Middlesbrough want to sign Toulouse's English striker Rhys Healey, 26. (Team Talk) external-link

The Baggies want to beat Wolves to the signature of Bristol City's English striker Louis Britton, 19. (Football Insider) external-link

As many as 37,500 supporters could be allowed in to Istanbul's Ataturk Olympic Stadium to watch this season's Champions League final. (Mail) external-link

Barcelona were turned down by River Plate coach Marcelo Gallardo in 2020, when the Spanish club were looking for a replacement after sacking Ernesto Valverde. (TyC Sports, via Marca) external-link

Eight cities across six European countries are under consideration to host Liverpool's Champions League last-16 second-leg clash with RB Leipzig. (Athletic - subscription only) external-link