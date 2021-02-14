Transfer rumours: Lloris, Tomas, Edouard, Neuhaus, Ceballos, Aarons

Paris St-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino is keen on signing his former Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris. (Football Insider)external-link

Arsenal look to be closing in on a deal to sign Sporting Lisbon's 18-year-old Portuguese striker Tiago Tomas in the summer. (Sun)external-link

Arsenal have been told they can sign Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard, 23, for just £15m. (Express)external-link

Liverpool and Manchester City are tracking Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Florian Neuhaus, 23. (Kicker)external-link

Spanish midfielder Dani Ceballos will cost Arsenal £22m ($30m) if they want to buy him outright from Real Madrid this summer. (Mirror)external-link

Brazilian defender David Luiz, 33, is set to be handed a fresh extension at Arsenal. (Independent)external-link

Celtic are keen on a move for Burnley and Republic of Ireland midfielder Robbie Brady, 29. (Mirror)external-link

Burnley are considering a move for Benfica's American goalkeeper Carlos Joaquim dos Santos, 20. (Sun)external-link

Bayern Munich are stepping up their pursuit of Norwich City right-back Max Aarons, 21. (Mail)external-link

Newcastle have been offered the chance to sign former Liverpool and Chelsea forward Daniel Sturridge. The 31-year-old has been without a club since leaving Trabzonspor. (90Min)external-link

Former Chelsea and Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa is in talks to join boyhood club Palmeiras. Costa, 32, had his contract terminated by Atletico in January. (Sky Sports)external-link

