Sevilla's French defender Jules Kounde, 22, has emerged as Manchester United's top summer transfer target, following Bayern Munich's capture of fellow French centre-back Dayot Upamecano, 22, from RB Leipzig. (Express) external-link

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted he is "following" Borussia Dortmund's Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland, 20, after failing to sign him last year. (MEN) external-link

Liverpool, Manchester City, Juventus and Bayern Munich are monitoring Borussia Monchengladbach's Germany midfielder Florian Neuhaus, 23. (90 min) external-link

Atletico Madrid, Juventus and Paris St-Germain are among several European clubs interested in Celta Vigo's Peru midfielder Renato Tapia, 25. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

Arsenal have not given up hope of agreeing a new deal with 19-year-old English striker Folarin Balogun. (Sun) external-link

Former Gunners boss Arsene Wenger says he did all he could to try and sign English striker Jamie Vardy, 34, from Leicester City in 2016. (beIN Sport, via Star) external-link

Burnley's Republic of Ireland midfielder Robbie Brady, 29, has emerged as a target of Celtic. (Mirror) external-link

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has warned the club's youngsters to expect a "bumpy" road and loan spells in order to prove themselves. (Goal) external-link

Chelsea's Morocco winger Hakim Ziyech, 27, is considering his future at the club after struggling to find form since his move from Ajax. (Corriere Dello Sport - in Italian) external-link

Manchester United could reunite their Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes, 26, with former Sporting Lisbon team-mate Raphinha. The 24-year-old Brazilian winger joined Leeds United last summer. (MEN) external-link

Former Tottenham manager Harry Redknapp advised Frank Lampard to sign Manchester City's in-form England defender John Stones, 26, during his time as Chelsea boss. (Sky Sports, via Metro) external-link

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman says he told the club he needed to add a signing in January but the board would not pay for Manchester City's Spain defender Eric Garcia, 20. (Marca, via Mail) external-link

Sevilla's sporting director Monchi says Real Madrid's Spain midfielder Isco, 28 - a target of Arsenal - is keen to leave the Bernabeu this summer. (Estadio Deportivo, via Four Four Two) external-link

Arsenal will need to pay £22m if they want to sign Spanish midfielder Dani Ceballos, 24, from Real Madrid on a permanent basis. (Mirror) external-link