Transfer rumours: Kounde, Haaland, Neuhaus, Balogun, Vardy, Ziyech, Raphinha
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Sevilla's French defender Jules Kounde, 22, has emerged as Manchester United's top summer transfer target, following Bayern Munich's capture of fellow French centre-back Dayot Upamecano, 22, from RB Leipzig. (Express)
United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted he is "following" Borussia Dortmund's Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland, 20, after failing to sign him last year. (MEN)
Liverpool, Manchester City, Juventus and Bayern Munich are monitoring Borussia Monchengladbach's Germany midfielder Florian Neuhaus, 23. (90 min)
Atletico Madrid, Juventus and Paris St-Germain are among several European clubs interested in Celta Vigo's Peru midfielder Renato Tapia, 25. (AS - in Spanish)
Arsenal have not given up hope of agreeing a new deal with 19-year-old English striker Folarin Balogun. (Sun)
Former Gunners boss Arsene Wenger says he did all he could to try and sign English striker Jamie Vardy, 34, from Leicester City in 2016. (beIN Sport, via Star)
Burnley's Republic of Ireland midfielder Robbie Brady, 29, has emerged as a target of Celtic. (Mirror)
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has warned the club's youngsters to expect a "bumpy" road and loan spells in order to prove themselves. (Goal)
Chelsea's Morocco winger Hakim Ziyech, 27, is considering his future at the club after struggling to find form since his move from Ajax. (Corriere Dello Sport - in Italian)
Manchester United could reunite their Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes, 26, with former Sporting Lisbon team-mate Raphinha. The 24-year-old Brazilian winger joined Leeds United last summer. (MEN)
Former Tottenham manager Harry Redknapp advised Frank Lampard to sign Manchester City's in-form England defender John Stones, 26, during his time as Chelsea boss. (Sky Sports, via Metro)
Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman says he told the club he needed to add a signing in January but the board would not pay for Manchester City's Spain defender Eric Garcia, 20. (Marca, via Mail)
Sevilla's sporting director Monchi says Real Madrid's Spain midfielder Isco, 28 - a target of Arsenal - is keen to leave the Bernabeu this summer. (Estadio Deportivo, via Four Four Two)
Arsenal will need to pay £22m if they want to sign Spanish midfielder Dani Ceballos, 24, from Real Madrid on a permanent basis. (Mirror)
Real manager Zinedine Zidane has admitted that coaching the French national team "could be a possibility one day". (ESPN)
