Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Jose Mourinho's position as Tottenham Hotspur manager is safe despite a poor run of results and rumoured doubts from senior players. (Mirror) external-link

Milan and Juventus are monitoring Chelsea's 27-year-old Morocco winger Hakim Ziyech. (Calciomercato) external-link

Leeds United, Southampton and West Ham United could rival Tottenham for the signature of Sampdoria's Denmark midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard, 20. (Star) external-link

Arsenal failed with a loan move for Barcelona's Spanish midfielder Riqui Puig, 21, before they secured Real Madrid and Norway midfielder Martin Odegaard, 22, until the end of the season. (Express) external-link

Lawro takes on Passenger - singer-songwriter Mike Rosenberg It's time for the latest Premier League predictions

The agent of Ismaila Sarr says talks were at an advanced stage for the 22-year-old Watford and Senegal winger to join Liverpool in September. (Liverpool Echo) external-link

Zenit St Petersburg's Croatia defender Dejan Lovren, 31, believes close friend and former Liverpool team-mate Mohamed Salah, the 28-year-old Egypt forward, will spend many more years at Anfield. (Talksport) external-link

Manchester United have yet to decide whether to trigger one-year extensions in the contracts of Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani, 34 on Sunday, and Spain midfielder Juan Mata, 32. Argentina goalkeeper Sergio Romero, 33, now fifth choice, will be released in the summer. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Bayer Leverkusen's Netherlands defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah, 22, admits he had to quit Manchester United for the sake of his career. (Mail) external-link

Tottenham are mapping out a key first-team role for English midfielder Oliver Skipp, 20, next season after his successful loan at Norwich City. (Football Insider) external-link

Spurs have hired Todd Kline as chief commercial officer as they seek naming rights for their new stadium. Kline spearheaded an 18-year naming rights deal for the Miami Dolphins' stadium with entertainment venue Hard Rock worth a reported £180m. (Mail) external-link

Real Madrid and Croatia midfielder Luka Modric, 35, has offered to take a pay cut if it means he can stay at the Bernabeu. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Juventus were determined to bring Manchester United's France midfielder Paul Pogba back to Turin in April 2020 and offered one of Brazil winger Douglas Costa, Bosnia midfielder Miralem Pjanic, Wales playmaker Aaron Ramsey and France midfielder Adrien Rabiot in part-exchange - but United told the Italians they wanted £87m in cash to sell the 27-year-old. (Calciomercato) external-link

Pogba's agent Mino Raiola says he "has to work quietly" when it comes to the Manchester United midfielder amid reports linking him with a move back to Juventus. (Talksport) external-link

Mark Noble has dropped a retirement hint at West Ham, with the 33-year-old English midfielder admitting he does not have "too long left". (Goal) external-link

Kilmarnock are set to offer a deal until the end of the season to former Rangers and Hearts striker Kyle Lafferty, the 33-year-old Northern Ireland forward who has been a free agent since he left Italian side Reggina in January. (Daily Record) external-link

Sutton United boss Matt Gray is in the frame for the vacant manager's job at Northampton Town. (Football Insider) external-link

Manchester United will have to be patient with Ivorian winger Amad Diallo, 18, as he gets used to playing in England, the club's Under-23 manager Neil Wood has warned. (Goal) external-link

Former Manchester United and England defender Paul Parker says manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's claim that his side are not in the title race was "a silly comment". (Sun) external-link

West Ham and Leeds target Matthew Bondswell, the 18-year-old English left-back, is in talks to join a Premier League club after leaving RB Leipzig. (Football Insider) external-link

Liverpool's Scotland left-back Andy Robertson, 26, has paid £3.3m for a mansion in the same Wilmslow road as compatriot Sir Alex Ferguson, the legendary former Manchester United manager. (Sun) external-link