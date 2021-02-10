Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Paris St-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino insists his club and players have not shown "a lack of respect" by speaking about their interest in signing Barcelona's Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 33. (ESPN) external-link

Manchester City will sign a new striker this summer whether they are successful in landing unsettled Messi or not, with Borussia Dortmund's Norway forward Erling Braut Haaland, 20, a priority. (90 Min) external-link

Dortmund are considering selling seven first-team players this summer, including England winger Jadon Sancho, 20. (Mirror) external-link

Belgium midfielder Axel Witsel, 32, USA forward Giovanni Reyna, 18, English midfielder Jude Bellingham, 17, and Haaland are among those who could be sold, with Dortmund desperate to raise funds. (Waz, via Express) external-link

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has refused to be drawn on speculation over moves for Haaland and RB Leipzig's France defender Dayot Upamecano, 22. (ESPN) external-link

Tuchel wants PSG's French midfielder Kays Ruiz-Atil, 18, to follow him to Stamford Bridge. (Foot Mercato, via Team Talk) external-link

Jose Mourinho admits England midfielder Dele Alli, 24, may have been distracted by speculation linking him away from Tottenham last month. (London Evening Standard) external-link

Facebook 'horrified' by online abuse Facebook says it is 'horrified' at the online abuse of footballers and announces tougher measures

Liverpool will target Leeds United's Brazilian winger Raphinha, 24, in the summer. (France Football, via Mail) external-link

Udinese have not ruled selling Argentina midfielder Rodrigo de Paul, 26, in the summer following links with Liverpool in the January transfer window. (Goal) external-link

West Brom have decided not to offer a contract to Ahmed Musa after the 28-year-old Nigeria forward's trial with the club. (Express & Star) external-link

Aston Villa assistant manager John Terry is on a five-man shortlist to become the next permanent manager of Bournemouth. (Birmingham Mail) external-link

Former Huddersfield boss David Wagner is set to be interviewed as Bournemouth look to confirm an appointment this week. (Sky Sports) external-link

Former Nice manager and ex-Arsenal midfielder Patrick Vieira is among the front-runners to become the next Cherries boss. (TalkSport) external-link

Strasbourg's 20-year-old French defender Mohamed Simakan, who had been linked with Aston Villa, looks set to move to RB Leipzig. (Birmingham Mail) external-link

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo says Mexico striker Raul Jimenez, 29, has made another "amazing" step in his recovery from surgery on a fractured skull in November. (Express & Star) external-link

Arsenal's 19-year-old French defender William Saliba, currently on loan at Nice, has criticised Gunners manager Mikel Arteta for judging him on "two and a half matches". (ESPN) external-link

Shakhtar Donetsk and Israel forward Manor Solomon, 21 - linked with Arsenal - has confirmed that a number of Premier League clubs have expressed an interest in signing him. (Goal) external-link

Tottenham and Juventus have been linked with Sampdoria's Denmark midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard, 20. (Football Italia) external-link

Tottenham are already planning a new loan move in England for English defender Malachi Fagan-Walcott, 18, who is currently on loan at Dundee. (Football Insider) external-link