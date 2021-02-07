Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho believes it is a case of waiting for the "right moment" when it comes to talks over a new contract for 28-year-old South Korea forward Son Heung-min, whose current Spurs deal runs out in 2023. (Evening Standard) external-link

Spain defender Sergio Ramos' injury lay-off could see talks over a new contract with Real Madrid put on hold until he recovers, with the 34-year-old's current deal running out in the summer. (Marca) external-link

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson is expecting interest in Eagles winger Wilfried Zaha in the summer, with the 28-year-old Ivory Coast international having ambitions of playing in the Champions League. (Mail) external-link

AC Milan manager Stefano Pioli says it is only "right" that Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic "continues playing" at the Italian club. The 39-year-old's current deal with the Serie A side runs out in the summer. (Sky Sports Italia, via Football Italia) external-link

Ajax director of football Marc Overmars is set to leave his post at the end of the season, with the ex-Netherland winger being linked with joining former clubs Barcelona or Arsenal. (Mundo Deportivo) external-link

France midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, 24, has conceded he had to change if he wanted to succeed with Tottenham in the Premier League. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Chelsea and Germany striker Timo Werner, 24, has not scored in 14 Premier League games but says that, while he has not scored for a "long time", he will "keep going and the goals will come". (Evening Standard) external-link

Former Premier League referee Mark Halsey says VAR is proving "farcical" but "you have to feel for our refs, who are close to exhaustion". (Sun) external-link