Transfer rumours: Son, Ramos, Zaha, Ibrahimovic, Ndombele
Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho believes it is a case of waiting for the "right moment" when it comes to talks over a new contract for 28-year-old South Korea forward Son Heung-min, whose current Spurs deal runs out in 2023. (Evening Standard)
Spain defender Sergio Ramos' injury lay-off could see talks over a new contract with Real Madrid put on hold until he recovers, with the 34-year-old's current deal running out in the summer. (Marca)
Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson is expecting interest in Eagles winger Wilfried Zaha in the summer, with the 28-year-old Ivory Coast international having ambitions of playing in the Champions League. (Mail)
AC Milan manager Stefano Pioli says it is only "right" that Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic "continues playing" at the Italian club. The 39-year-old's current deal with the Serie A side runs out in the summer. (Sky Sports Italia, via Football Italia)
Ajax director of football Marc Overmars is set to leave his post at the end of the season, with the ex-Netherland winger being linked with joining former clubs Barcelona or Arsenal. (Mundo Deportivo)
France midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, 24, has conceded he had to change if he wanted to succeed with Tottenham in the Premier League. (Telegraph - subscription required)
Chelsea and Germany striker Timo Werner, 24, has not scored in 14 Premier League games but says that, while he has not scored for a "long time", he will "keep going and the goals will come". (Evening Standard)
Former Premier League referee Mark Halsey says VAR is proving "farcical" but "you have to feel for our refs, who are close to exhaustion". (Sun)