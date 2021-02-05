Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester City believe winning the Premier League title this season will ensure they beat Chelsea to the signing of Borussia Dormund's Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland, 20. (Star) external-link

Chelsea will attempt to beat Real Madrid to the signing of Bayern Munich's Austria defender David Alaba, 28, who is set to leave the German champions when his contract expires at the end of the season. (Guardian) external-link

Egypt forward Mohamed Salah, 28, could be the player to make way if Liverpool are to seal a move for Paris St-Germain's France forward Kylian Mbappe, 22, this summer. (Marca) external-link

The Reds have completed the signing of highly-rated 16-year-old English midfielder Kaide Gordon from Derby County. (Mail) external-link

Chelsea's hopes of signing their top two defensive targets - RB Leipzig's France international Dayot Upamecano, 22, and Bayern Munich's Germany international Niklas Sule, 25 - rest on Bayern's transfer plans. (Goal) external-link

The Blues could instead move for Bayern's 32-year-old German defender Jerome Boateng. (Bild - in German) external-link

West Ham will not rush to make a decision over whether they attempt to make on-loan 28-year-old England midfielder Jesse Lingard's move from Manchester United permanent. (Standard) external-link

Leicester City are in talks with Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans, 23, over a new £100,000-a-week contract. (Mail) external-link

Norway midfielder Martin Odegaard, 22, is more likely to make a permanent move to Arsenal if Zinedine Zidane remains in charge of his parent club Real Madrid. (Eurosport) external-link

Real manager Zidane says he pleaded with Odegaard to stay at the club for the second half of the season. (Metro) external-link

Manchester United are no longer desperate to sign a new number one centre-back due to the form of their England defender Harry Maguire. (MEN) external-link

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to sign 21-year-old English right-back Max Aarons from Norwich City when the transfer window reopens. (Express) external-link

Solskjaer could face competition for Aarons from Tottenham, with Spurs eyeing the defender as a potential summer replacement for their Ivory Coast right-back Serge Aurier. (Eurosport) external-link

The application of Wales forward Gareth Bale, 31, is being questioned at Tottenham and patience is wearing thin over the Real Madrid loanee's work-rate. (Mail) external-link

Manager Jose Mourinho is under pressure at Tottenham but is not in imminent danger of being sacked. (Telegraph) external-link

Chelsea are interested in re-signing Belgium forward Eden Hazard, 30, from Real Madrid this summer. (Defensa Central - in Spanish) external-link

Sheffield United's English midfielder John Lundstram says "everything is still on the table" regarding his future, amid links with Newcastle United and Rangers. (Sheffield Star) external-link