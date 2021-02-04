Transfer rumours: Messi, En-Nesyri, Wan-Bissaka, Hazard, Mbappe
Forward Lionel Messi, 33, has not made contact with anyone at Paris St-Germain or Manchester City. The Argentine great's contract with Barcelona expires in the summer but he will wait until the end of the season to decide whether to stay or go. (Goal)
West Ham are expected to make another bid for Sevilla's Moroccan forward Youssef En-Nesyri, 23, this summer. (Star)
Kylian Mbappe wants to join Real Madrid, says Jese Rodriguez, a former Paris St-Germain team-mate of the 22-year-old French striker. (Marca)
Former Manchester United full-back Fabio da Silva tells his old club to sign a new right-back to inspire Aaron Wan-Bissaka, 23, to new heights. (Manchester Evening News)
Serbian defender Aleksandar Kolarov, 35, and Italian full-back Matteo Darmian, 31, are both expected to leave Inter Milan this summer. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian)
Real Madrid should consider selling Belgian midfielder Eden Hazard, 30, says former Bulgaria forward Dimitar Berbatov. (Betfair via Marca)
Six Premier League clubs may play in the Champions League from 2024 onwards. Uefa's proposals would see teams play 10 group games each, while the Europa League may be reduced in size. (Telegraph - subscription only)
Europe's biggest teams will be given a safety net to play in the Champions League even if they fail to finish in the top four of their domestic competitions, under Uefa plans revealed to Premier League clubs on Thursday. (The Times - subscription only)
West Brom winger Kyle Edwards, 22, was the subject of an enquiry from Luton Town on transfer deadline day - but a loan move proved to be too expensive for the Championship outfit. (Birmingham Mail)
Ukrainian winger Marian Shved, 23, admits he made a mistake joining Celtic instead of Genk two years ago. Shved is currently on loan at Mechelen from the Scottish champions. (Glasgow Live)
Blackburn Rovers will be seeking to get several key players to agree to long-term deals, including in-form 23-year-old English striker Adam Armstrong, in the coming months. (Lancs Live)
Barcelona's Spanish midfielder Sergi Roberto, 28, could be out for six weeks with a leg injury which would mean he would miss the Champions League tie against Paris St-Germain. (TV3 via Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)
Former Arsenal midfielder Jeff Reine-Adelaide, 23, could be out for a long period after damaging his knee ligaments. The Frenchman is on loan at Nice from Lyon. (RMC Sport)
