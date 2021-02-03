Transfer rumours: Upamecano, Sule, Sancho, Alaba, Wilder

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has made RB Leipzig's France defender Dayot Upamecano, 22, and Bayern Munich's Germany centre-back Niklas Sule, 25, his top defensive targets in the summer. (Bild - in German)external-link

Sule is under contract until next year and Bayern manager Hansi Flick says it is up to the defender to decide "where he sees his future". (Metro)external-link

Borussia Dortmund are willing to drop their asking price for 20-year-old England forward Jadon Sancho by £20m to £88m to reignite interest from Manchester United. (Bild, via Mirror)external-link

Real Madrid agree a four-year-deal with 28-year-old Austria international David Alaba, who can play in defence or midfield and whose contract at Bayern Munich expires in the summer. (Marca - in Spanish)external-link

Sheffield United owner Prince Abdullah says he got special permission to fly from Saudi Arabia to England to tell manager Chris Wilder his job is safe - even if the club are relegated. (Talksport)external-link

Barcelona's Danish forward Martin Braithwaite, 29, rejected interest from West Bromwich Albion in January to remain at the Nou Camp. (Sport)external-link

Manchester United agree a first professional contract with 17-year old English winger Shola Shoretire, amid strong interest from Paris St-Germain, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Juventus. (Mail)external-link

Former Chelsea and Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri has turned an approach to become the new manager at Marseille. (Sky Sports)external-link

Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema's return to Lyon depends on the Spanish side's results. The 33-year-old Frenchman left Lyon for Real in 2009. (Marca)external-link

Arsenal's English midfielder Joe Willock, 21, says that he signed for Newcastle on a six-month loan because he hit it off with manager Steve Bruce on a video call. (Newcastle Chronicle)external-link

Ajax's record signing Sebastien Haller, 26, was mistakenly left off the club's Europa League list. The Ivorian forward left West Ham United for the Dutch side for £20m in January. (ESPN)external-link

New York Red Bulls agree a fee with Celtic to sign 19-year-old American winger Cameron Harper. (Daily Record)external-link

