Transfer rumours: Upamecano, Sule, Sancho, Alaba, Wilder
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has made RB Leipzig's France defender Dayot Upamecano, 22, and Bayern Munich's Germany centre-back Niklas Sule, 25, his top defensive targets in the summer. (Bild - in German)
Sule is under contract until next year and Bayern manager Hansi Flick says it is up to the defender to decide "where he sees his future". (Metro)
Borussia Dortmund are willing to drop their asking price for 20-year-old England forward Jadon Sancho by £20m to £88m to reignite interest from Manchester United. (Bild, via Mirror)
Real Madrid agree a four-year-deal with 28-year-old Austria international David Alaba, who can play in defence or midfield and whose contract at Bayern Munich expires in the summer. (Marca - in Spanish)
Sheffield United owner Prince Abdullah says he got special permission to fly from Saudi Arabia to England to tell manager Chris Wilder his job is safe - even if the club are relegated. (Talksport)
Barcelona's Danish forward Martin Braithwaite, 29, rejected interest from West Bromwich Albion in January to remain at the Nou Camp. (Sport)
Manchester United agree a first professional contract with 17-year old English winger Shola Shoretire, amid strong interest from Paris St-Germain, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Juventus. (Mail)
Former Chelsea and Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri has turned an approach to become the new manager at Marseille. (Sky Sports)
Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema's return to Lyon depends on the Spanish side's results. The 33-year-old Frenchman left Lyon for Real in 2009. (Marca)
Arsenal's English midfielder Joe Willock, 21, says that he signed for Newcastle on a six-month loan because he hit it off with manager Steve Bruce on a video call. (Newcastle Chronicle)
Ajax's record signing Sebastien Haller, 26, was mistakenly left off the club's Europa League list. The Ivorian forward left West Ham United for the Dutch side for £20m in January. (ESPN)
New York Red Bulls agree a fee with Celtic to sign 19-year-old American winger Cameron Harper. (Daily Record)
