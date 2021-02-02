Transfer rumours: Messi, Neymar, Mbappe, Alli, Hakimi, Balogun

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman says he is "hopeful but not confident" 33-year-old Argentina forward Lionel Messi will stay at the club this summer. (Athletic - subscription required)external-link

Messi's £492m contract at Barcelona, which ends in the summer, includes a clause which would allow him to leave for nothing if Catalonia gained independence. (El Mundo, via Mail)external-link

Brazil forward Neymar, 28, is set to sign a new four-year contract with French champions Paris St-Germain. (Goal)external-link

PSG are interested in reuniting Neymar with former Barcelona team-mate Messi at the Parc des Princes. (Metro)external-link

However, 22-year-old France forward Kylian Mbappe, also out of contract at PSG in 2022, is yet to make a decision on his future. (ESPN)external-link

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy blocked PSG's attempts to sign England midfielder Dele Alli, 24, because of Spurs' worsening injury situation and drop in form. (Telegraph)external-link

Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City are interested in signing Inter Milan's 22-year-old Morocco right-back Achraf Hakimi in the summer. (Calciomercato - in Italian)external-link

Arsenal's 19-year-old English forward Folarin Balogun is increasingly likely to leave the club as a free agent at the end of the season. (Express)external-link

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers will target a striker in the summer transfer window. (Independent)external-link

Real Madrid will look to sell 20-year-old Brazil forward Vinicius Junior this summer. (AS - in Spanish)external-link

Former Liverpool and England striker Daniel Sturridge, 31, is wanted by MLS clubs but is keen on securing a move back to England. (Mail)external-link

Arsenal had a deadline-day approach rejected by Barcelona for Spanish defender Junior Firpo, 24. (RAC1, via Metro)external-link

Marseille's 24-year-old Croatian centre-back Duje Caleta-Car was left devastated after a deadline-day move to Liverpool did not materialise. (Mail, via Mirror)external-link

Fulham sent forward Aboubakar Kamara, 25, out on loan to Dijon on deadline day after the Frenchman refused to participate in post-match training. (Mail)external-link

