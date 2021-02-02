Transfer rumours: Messi, Neymar, Mbappe, Alli, Hakimi, Balogun
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman says he is "hopeful but not confident" 33-year-old Argentina forward Lionel Messi will stay at the club this summer. (Athletic - subscription required)
Messi's £492m contract at Barcelona, which ends in the summer, includes a clause which would allow him to leave for nothing if Catalonia gained independence. (El Mundo, via Mail)
Brazil forward Neymar, 28, is set to sign a new four-year contract with French champions Paris St-Germain. (Goal)
PSG are interested in reuniting Neymar with former Barcelona team-mate Messi at the Parc des Princes. (Metro)
However, 22-year-old France forward Kylian Mbappe, also out of contract at PSG in 2022, is yet to make a decision on his future. (ESPN)
Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy blocked PSG's attempts to sign England midfielder Dele Alli, 24, because of Spurs' worsening injury situation and drop in form. (Telegraph)
Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City are interested in signing Inter Milan's 22-year-old Morocco right-back Achraf Hakimi in the summer. (Calciomercato - in Italian)
Arsenal's 19-year-old English forward Folarin Balogun is increasingly likely to leave the club as a free agent at the end of the season. (Express)
Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers will target a striker in the summer transfer window. (Independent)
Real Madrid will look to sell 20-year-old Brazil forward Vinicius Junior this summer. (AS - in Spanish)
Former Liverpool and England striker Daniel Sturridge, 31, is wanted by MLS clubs but is keen on securing a move back to England. (Mail)
Arsenal had a deadline-day approach rejected by Barcelona for Spanish defender Junior Firpo, 24. (RAC1, via Metro)
Marseille's 24-year-old Croatian centre-back Duje Caleta-Car was left devastated after a deadline-day move to Liverpool did not materialise. (Mail, via Mirror)
Fulham sent forward Aboubakar Kamara, 25, out on loan to Dijon on deadline day after the Frenchman refused to participate in post-match training. (Mail)
- You can stream all the goals and highlights from Sunday's Premier League matches with Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer