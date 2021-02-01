Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Bayern Munich chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge says Liverpool and Chelsea are the two Premier League teams vying with his side for the summer signing of RB Leipzig's France defender Dayot Upamecano, 22. (Mirror) external-link

Liverpool had a 23m euros (£20m) bid for Croatia centre-back Duje Caleta-Car, 24, rejected by Marseille. (RMC Sport, via Team Talk) external-link

But Liverpool missed out on the transfer of Lyon centre-back Marcelo after the French club's own injury problems made them decide against allowing the Brazilian, 33, to leave. (Sun) external-link

Liverpool rejected a late attempt from Southampton to take Wales defender Neco Williams, 19, on loan. (Sky Sports, via 90 Min) external-link

Manchester City were not interested in signing Spain international Diego Costa as a free agent despite rumours linking the 32-year-old ex-Chelsea striker to the club. (Mail) external-link

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane must win the Champions League to be certain of retaining his job. (AS) external-link

Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour, 19, will remain part of Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea squad for the second half of the season after impressing the new boss in training. (London Evening Standard) external-link

Manchester United did not consider signing Roma's Bosnia-Herzegovina international Edin Dzeko, the 34-year-old ex-Manchester City striker, during the January transfer window, despite suggestions from Italian media outlets. (Express) external-link

Manchester United dismissed interest from Southampton, Newcastle and West Ham in a loan move for Brandon Williams to keep the 20-year-old English defender at Old Trafford. (Sun) external-link

Manchester City's increased confidence in their central defensive options prompted a change of heart in allowing English defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis, 19, to join Blackburn on loan. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

AFC Wimbledon are considering making Emma Hayes - boss of Women's Super League leaders Chelsea - the first female manager of a professional men's team in English football. (Express) external-link

Steve Bruce has told Matt Ritchie to knuckle down again for Newcastle after the 31-year-old Scotland winger's deadline day move to Bournemouth collapsed. (Newcastle Chronicle) external-link

Aston Villa's 17-year-old English midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka is being monitored by Manchester United and Liverpool. (Times, via Birmingham Mail) external-link

Football's governing bodies are preparing to make England the first country to formally limit heading in professional training as part of a wide-ranging strategy to tackle the national game's dementia crisis. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

