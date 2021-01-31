Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Leicester City are interested in signing Watford and England midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah, 26, on transfer deadline day. (Leicester Mercury) external-link

Liverpool have made an approach for Marseille and Croatia centre-back Duje Caleta Car, 24. (Mail) external-link

Leicester are set to make a late loan move for Arsenal and England defender/midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles. Southampton, West Brom and Newcastle are also interested in the 23-year-old. (Mirror) external-link

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen, 28, who has been linked with a move back to Tottenham, could stay at Inter Milan beyond Monday's transfer deadline and play an important role for the team, says the Italian club's chief executive Giuseppe Marotta. (Sky Sports) external-link

Former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino wants to take Spain and Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos, 34, to Paris St-Germain in the summer. (Independent) external-link

RB Leipzig and France centre-half Dayot Upamecano, 22, could be set to arrive in the Premier League this year as his agent says he will choose between two "top" English clubs and Bayern Munich "soon". (Mail) external-link

Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, 24, has revealed France team-mate Kylian Mbappe, 22, has tried to convince him to join him at Paris St-Germain. (Goal) external-link

West Brom want to sign two players on transfer deadline day and are interested in bringing in Turkey defender Okay Yokuslu, 26, from Celta Vigo and English right-back Japhet Tanganga, 21, from Tottenham. (Express and Star) external-link

Birmingham City have made a £3m bid to land Hibernian's 23-year-old Scottish striker Kevin Nisbet. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Newcastle United are keen to sign Leicester City's English midfielder Hamza Choudhury, 23, on a loan deal until the end of the season. (Chronicle) external-link

Burnley are interested in a deadline-day move for Bournemouth and Norway striker Josh King, 29, although wages could be a stumbling block. (Lancashire Telegraph) external-link

Watford have opened talks with Newcastle United over a loan deal for English midfielder Matty Longstaff, 20. (Football Insider) external-link

Manchester City are in talks with Fluminense to sign 17-year-old Brazilian midfielders Kayky and Metinho, but the South American club want more than the £15m package they have offered. (Mail) external-link

Brighton's English striker Glenn Murray, 37, who has been on loan at Watford, is expected to move on a permanent transfer to Nottingham Forest. (Argus) external-link

Blackburn Rovers want to sign Manchester City's English central defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis, 19, on loan. (Lancashire Telegraph) external-link

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl says the Saints do not have the money to sign the players he wants. (Southern Daily Echo) external-link

Manchester City's Dutch winger Jayden Braaf, 18, is set to join Serie A side Udinese on loan for the rest of the season. (Mail) external-link

Huddersfield Town want to sign Stoke City's English striker Lee Gregory, 32. (Football Insider) external-link