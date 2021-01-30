Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Spain defender Sergio Ramos, 34, is ready to quit Real Madrid and is interested in a move to Manchester United. (Mirror) external-link

Ivory Coast right-back Serge Aurier, 28, is fighting for his future at Tottenham after he produced an angry half-time outburst in the dressing room during the defeat by Liverpool and then left the stadium after being substituted. (Mail) external-link

Argentina defender Marcos Rojo, 30, is set to have his Manchester United deal terminated so he can move to Argentine giants Boca Juniors on a free transfer. (Sky Sports) external-link

Newcastle and United States right-back DeAndre Yedlin, 27, is set for a move to Galatasaray and will travel to Turkey for his medical after both clubs agreed a fee. (ESPN) external-link

Tottenham and England left-back Danny Rose's transfer to Trabzonspor could fall through after the Turkish side admitted their move for the 30-year-old would be "very difficult" to complete because of Covid-19 restrictions. (Talksport) external-link

AC Milan want to sign Manchester United right-back Diogo Dalot for £15m after the 21-year-old, who has represented Portugal at Under-21 level, impressed during a loan spell. (Sun) external-link

Arsenal are plotting a move for Crystal Palace and Netherlands full-back Patrick van Aanholt, 30. (Mirror) external-link

Liverpool are interested in Arsenal and Germany defender Shkodran Mustafi, 28, as they look to sign a centre-back before Monday's transfer deadline. (Evening Standard) external-link

Manchester United left-back Brandon Williams, 20, will not be allowed to leave the club on loan, says boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Southampton and Newcastle had been linked with the England Under-21 international. (Manutd.com) external-link

Manchester City have turned down the chance to re-sign Bosnia-Herzegovina striker Edin Dzeko, 34, from Roma. (Goal) external-link

Newcastle have made a loan enquiry for Celtic's 24-year-old French midfielder Olivier Ntcham, although the Bhoys want an option-to-buy clause added into any deal. (Sky Sports) external-link

Liverpool's Champions League clash at RB Leipzig could be switched to a neutral venue after the German government imposed a flight ban. No flights will be allowed into Germany from the UK until 17 February, with the Champions League last-16 first leg in Leipzig scheduled for 16 February. (Liverpool Echo) external-link

Preston North End want to sign Liverpool's Dutch defender Sepp van den Berg, 19, on loan. (Football Insider) external-link

