West Ham will turn attacking midfielder Said Benrahma's loan deal from Brentford into a permanent deal. The Hammers paid £4.25m to take the 25-year-old Algeria international on loan and will pay another £21.75m to buy the player outright. (Eurosport) external-link

Chelsea are interested in signing 20-year-old striker Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich's Austrian defender David Alaba, 28, this summer. Leeds-born Norway international Haaland, who has a £66m release, remains a top target for Real Madrid who are among a number of clubs also keen on Alaba. (Sky Sports) external-link

Arsenal and England full-back/midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles, 23, is ready to go out on loan this month to bolster his chances of making England's squad for this summer's European Championships. (Mirror) external-link

New Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has no plans to sign any players in the rest of this transfer window. (Goal) external-link

Paris Saint-Germain will consider selling France striker Kylian Mbappe, 22, in the summer if the World Cup winner fails to agree a new deal with the club. Both Liverpool and Real Madrid are both interested in signing him. (Marca - in Spanish) external-link

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has said the Gunners will explore the possibility of extending 22-year-old Norway midfielder Martin Odegaard's stay beyond the end of this season after he joined on loan from Real Madrid. (Times, subscription required) external-link

Liverpool are set to sign 16-year-old Derby County midfielder Kaide Gordon, who has represented England at Under-16 level. (Goal) external-link

Newcastle United are interested in re-signing Netherlands full-back Jetro Willems after the 26-year-old had a loan spell with the Magpies last season from Eintracht Frankfurt. (Chronicle) external-link

Germany will hand Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala, 17, a senior call-up to stop him playing for England. Musiala, who spent eight years with Chelsea, has represented England at Under-21 level. (Times, subscription required) external-link

Leeds United's Argentine manager Marcelo Bielsa, 65, will wait until the end of the season before opening talks over a new contract. (Mirror) external-link

Manchester City are set to get more than £3m from a 30% sell-on clause following the transfer of Dutch right-back Jeremie Frimpong, who moved from Celtic to Bayer Leverkusen for £11.5m earlier this week. Frimpong never made a senior appearance for City before joining Celtic in 2019. (Talksport) external-link

Fulham's Ivory Coast midfielder Jean Michael Seri, 29, is set to join French club Bordeaux on loan until the end of the season. (Guardian) external-link

Stoke City want more than £15m for centre-half Nathan Collins, with Arsenal and Burnley among the clubs interested in the 19-year-old, who has represented the Republic of Ireland at Under-21 level. (Team Talk) external-link

Middlesbrough have had a bid of around £300,000 accepted by Preston North End for 26-year-old defender Darnell Fisher. (Football Insider) external-link

Former Chelsea midfielder Ramires, 33 is interested in playing in South Africa's Premier Soccer League. The Brazil international is available on a free transfer after last playing for Palmeiras until the end of last year. (Kick Off) external-link

Bournemouth midfielder Dan Gosling has rejected a move to Nottingham Forest, despite the Cherries accepting a bid for the 30-year-old Englishman. (Daily Echo) external-link

Blackburn Rovers remain interested in Crewe Alexandra defender Harry Pickering, but have not made another bid for the 22-year-old after having a offer rejected earlier in January. (Lancs Live) external-link

A Championship club have made an offer to take United States centre-half Aaron Long, 28, on loan from New York Red Bulls. (Sky Sports) external-link

