Transfer rumours: Haaland, Maitland-Niles, Benrahma, Mbappe, Odegaard, Bielsa
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
West Ham will turn attacking midfielder Said Benrahma's loan deal from Brentford into a permanent deal. The Hammers paid £4.25m to take the 25-year-old Algeria international on loan and will pay another £21.75m to buy the player outright. (Eurosport)
Chelsea are interested in signing 20-year-old striker Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich's Austrian defender David Alaba, 28, this summer. Leeds-born Norway international Haaland, who has a £66m release, remains a top target for Real Madrid who are among a number of clubs also keen on Alaba. (Sky Sports)
Arsenal and England full-back/midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles, 23, is ready to go out on loan this month to bolster his chances of making England's squad for this summer's European Championships. (Mirror)
New Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has no plans to sign any players in the rest of this transfer window. (Goal)
Paris Saint-Germain will consider selling France striker Kylian Mbappe, 22, in the summer if the World Cup winner fails to agree a new deal with the club. Both Liverpool and Real Madrid are both interested in signing him. (Marca - in Spanish)
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has said the Gunners will explore the possibility of extending 22-year-old Norway midfielder Martin Odegaard's stay beyond the end of this season after he joined on loan from Real Madrid. (Times, subscription required)
Liverpool are set to sign 16-year-old Derby County midfielder Kaide Gordon, who has represented England at Under-16 level. (Goal)
Newcastle United are interested in re-signing Netherlands full-back Jetro Willems after the 26-year-old had a loan spell with the Magpies last season from Eintracht Frankfurt. (Chronicle)
Germany will hand Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala, 17, a senior call-up to stop him playing for England. Musiala, who spent eight years with Chelsea, has represented England at Under-21 level. (Times, subscription required)
Leeds United's Argentine manager Marcelo Bielsa, 65, will wait until the end of the season before opening talks over a new contract. (Mirror)
Manchester City are set to get more than £3m from a 30% sell-on clause following the transfer of Dutch right-back Jeremie Frimpong, who moved from Celtic to Bayer Leverkusen for £11.5m earlier this week. Frimpong never made a senior appearance for City before joining Celtic in 2019. (Talksport)
Fulham's Ivory Coast midfielder Jean Michael Seri, 29, is set to join French club Bordeaux on loan until the end of the season. (Guardian)
Stoke City want more than £15m for centre-half Nathan Collins, with Arsenal and Burnley among the clubs interested in the 19-year-old, who has represented the Republic of Ireland at Under-21 level. (Team Talk)
Middlesbrough have had a bid of around £300,000 accepted by Preston North End for 26-year-old defender Darnell Fisher. (Football Insider)
Former Chelsea midfielder Ramires, 33 is interested in playing in South Africa's Premier Soccer League. The Brazil international is available on a free transfer after last playing for Palmeiras until the end of last year. (Kick Off)
Bournemouth midfielder Dan Gosling has rejected a move to Nottingham Forest, despite the Cherries accepting a bid for the 30-year-old Englishman. (Daily Echo)
Blackburn Rovers remain interested in Crewe Alexandra defender Harry Pickering, but have not made another bid for the 22-year-old after having a offer rejected earlier in January. (Lancs Live)
A Championship club have made an offer to take United States centre-half Aaron Long, 28, on loan from New York Red Bulls. (Sky Sports)
- West Brom take on Fulham in a relegation battle live this Saturday: Find out all ways you can watch that and more televised fixtures here