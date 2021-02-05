LGBT+ History Month: The best of BBC Sport's coverage
Long reads & more
- Six LGBT+ sportspeople you should know more about
- Lily Parr - the trailblazer with a 'kick like a mule'
- 'They mean everything' - the history of the Gay Games
- Thomas Hitzlsperger says football has made progress since he came out in 2014
Listen
- The LGBT Sport Podcast - The one on the history of the Gay Games
- Euro Leagues: Thomas Hitzlsperger's 'fantastic journey' since coming out