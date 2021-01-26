Transfer rumours: Di Maria, Upamecano, Garcia, Zirkzee, Tarkowski, Benteke
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Tottenham have made contact with Paris St-Germain's Argentina midfielder Angel di Maria about a move to London. The former Manchester United playmaker, 32, is available on a free transfer this summer. (L'Equipe via Talksport)
PSG still hope to land Tottenham and England midfielder Dele Alli, 24, on loan for the rest of the season. Spurs are considering Borussia Monchengladbach and Germany playmaker Florian Neuhaus, 23, as a replacement. (Mirror)
Spurs have also been linked with a move for Napoli and Serbia central defender Nikola Maksimovic, 29, who is out of contract at the end of the season. (Spazio Napoli via Sport Witness)
Thomas Tuchel is reportedly wasting no time in planning for the future as Chelsea manager. The German, who replaced Frank Lampard at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday, has RB Leipzig and France defender Dayot Upamecano, 22, at the top of his list of targets. (SportBild via Team Talk)
Lampard's sacking also has left West Ham feeling confident that Chelsea's interest in the 22-year-old England midfielder will end. (Telegraph, subscription required)
Chelsea left-back Baba Rahman is set to be the first player to leave since Lampard's exit, with the Ghana international, 26, poised to join Greek side PAOK Salonika on loan. (Sport24 via London.Football)
Manchester United winger Facundo Pellistri is set to leave Old Trafford on loan with Club Bruges and Alaves interested in the 19-year-old Uruguayan, who joined the Red Devils from Penarol in October. (Goal)
Belgian striker Christian Benteke, 30, is expected to stay at Crystal Palace despite interest from West Bromwich Albion. (Sky Sports)
Leicester City are increasingly hopeful of signing long-term target James Tarkowski from Burnley this summer. The 28-year-old England defender has 17 months left of his contract and is yet to recommit to the Clarets, who have previously rejected bids from the Foxes and West Ham. (Mirror)
Arsenal are up against Barcelona for the signature of Manchester City's 21-year-old Spanish centre-back Eric Garcia, who is set to move as a free agent in the summer. (Mundo Deportivo via Express)
Everton are in competition with Italian side Parma for the signature of 19-year-old Bayern Munich striker Joshua Zirkzee. Everton are thought to have offered to loan the Netherlands youth international with an option to buy set at more than £8.9m. (Sky Germany via Sport Witness)
Celtic have stepped-up their attempts to secure a pre-contract agreement for Preston North End defender Ben Davies, 25. (Lancashire Post)
Burnley remain interested in Everton's English right-back Jonjoe Kenny, 23. (Liverpool Echo)
AC Milan's Argentine defender Mateo Musacchio, 30, is to undergo a medical on Wednesday before a move to Serie A rivals Lazio. (Calciomercato)
Sevilla have signed Argentina attacking midfielder Alejandro 'Papu' Gomez from Atalanta for a fee thought to be as low as €5m plus add-ons. The 32-year-old, who was instrumental in helping the Italian club qualify for the Champions League for the first time in 2019, left Atalanta side after a bitter fallout with coach Gian Piero Gasperini in December. (Guardian)
- Mark Wright's Last Chance: He's made his debut now can he keep a spot in the team?
- Secrets of Cinema: How British comedy kept us all laughing