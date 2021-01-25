Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Edin Dzeko is set to leave Roma after the 34-year-old Bosnian forward fell out with manager Paulo Fonseca. (Goal) external-link

A move back to the Premier League could be a solution for the former Manchester City striker as he looks to leave the Italian capital, with Everton and West Ham interested. (Gazzetta Dello Sport via Mail) external-link

West Ham boss David Moyes also wants Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard after Red Devils manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reportedly agreed to allow the 28-year-old England international to leave on loan. (Evening Standard) external-link

The Hammers, however, face competition for Lingard, who has also been linked with Aston Villa and Sheffield United. (Express) external-link

Manchester United are working on beating a host of European clubs, including Manchester City, Barcelona and Juventus, to the signing of 18-year-old Brazilian forward Gabriel Veron from Palmeiras. (Sport via Star) external-link

Paris St-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino is keen on a reunion with Tottenham and England midfielder Delle Alli. The French champions have had three bids turned down for the 24-year-old, but Pochettino has the club's backing for a continued pursuit. (The Athletic, subscription required) external-link

Meanwhile, PSG are reportedly set to offer Germany midfielder Julian Draxler, 27, in exchange for Arsenal's 21-year-old Frenchman Matteo Guendouzi. (L'Equipe via Mirror) external-link

Serie A side Udinese are in talks with Wolves to sign Italy international Patrick Cutrone, 23, on loan. The forward has fallen down the pecking order at Molineux since the arrival of Willian Jose, 29 from Real Sociedad. (Express & Star) external-link

Parma are also interested in Cutrone, who was until recently on loan at fellow Italian top-flight side Fiorentina. (Corriere dello Sport) external-link

Former Southampton forward Charlie Austin, 31, says Manchester United chose to sign Sweden defender Victor Lindelof, 26, over Liverpool and Netherlands defender Virgil van Dijk in 2017, when he was still with the Saints. (Talksport) external-link

Liverpool are closing in on a £1m deal for Derby County's 16-year-old attacking midfielder Kaide Gordon. The England Under-16 international has also been linked with a move to Manchester United and Tottenham.(Liverpool Echo) external-link

Shkodran Mustafi, 28, is in talks with Arsenal about ending his contact early. The Germany international has been linked with a move to Italian side Lazio and the defender is also reportedly attracting interest from clubs in his homeland. (Football.London) external-link

Monaco and Benfica have joined the race to sign Leicester City's Demarai Gray, 24. The former England Under-21 winger, who is out of contract in the summer, is also wanted by Crystal Palace. (Guardian) external-link

Fulham's Norway international midfielder Stefan Johansen, 30, has had a medical before a loan move to Championship club Queens Park Rangers. (West London Sport) external-link

Andrea Pirlo is looking to bolster Juventus' hopes of winning a 10th successive Serie A title by signing 26-year-old France midfielder Corentin Tolisso and 19-year-old Dutch striker Joshua Zirkzee from Bayern Munich. (Calciomercato via Mail) external-link

Former Liverpool and Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez, 60, wants a big European job and is keen on a Premier League return after leaving Chinese Super League side Dalian Professional. (Independent) external-link

