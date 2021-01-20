Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Arsenal have made an approach for Real Madrid and Norway midfielder Martin Odegaard, 22. (Sky Sports) external-link

However, Odegaard is said to be nearing a loan move to Sevilla. (Cuatro - in Spanish) external-link

Arsenal are to offer English midfielder Emile Smith Rowe, 20, a new £40,000-a-week deal. (Mail) external-link

Tottenham, West Ham and Sheffield United are among numerous clubs keen on signing 28-year-old Manchester United and England midfielder Jesse Lingard on loan. (Talksport) external-link

Paris St-Germain are planning a surprise move for Manchester City and Spain centre-back Eric Garcia, 20. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Chelsea would prefer not to replace under-fire boss Frank Lampard with an interim manager mid-season. (Independent) external-link

But Lampard will be sacked if Chelsea's results do not improve quickly. (Sky Sports) external-link

Leicester City's Kelechi Iheanacho, 24, Liverpool's Divock Origi, 25, and Nice front man Kasper Dolberg, 23, are on a striker shortlist drawn up by RB Leipzig. (Bild - via Leicester Mercury) external-link

Tottenham and England left-back Danny Rose is wanted by Turkish side Trabzonspor. The 30-year-old is out of contract this summer. (Mail) external-link

AC Milan are closing in on an agreement for the loan of 23-year-old Chelsea centre-back Fikayo Tomori. (Gazzetta dello Sport) external-link

West Ham are preparing a new offer worth about £32m for Sevilla's Moroccan striker Youssef En-Nesyri, 23. (Star) external-link

Wolves are close to a loan deal for Real Sociedad's Brazilian striker Willian Jose, 29, with the option to buy. (Telegraph) external-link

Arsenal target Emiliano Buendia has accepted Norwich will not let him leave for less than £40m. The 24-year-old Argentine midfielder is hopeful of landing a summer move. (Mail) external-link

Fulham will listen to offers for Norway midfielder Stefan Johansen, 30, 31-year-old French defender Maxime Le Marchand and Ivory Coast midfielder Jean Michael Seri, 29. (Sky Sports) external-link

Manchester United are keen on Palmeiras' Brazilian forward Gabriel Veron, 18. (Sport - via Star) external-link