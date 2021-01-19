Transfer rumours: Ings, Lukaku, Barella, Medina, Lingard, Alli
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Tottenham are lining up a summer move for Southampton and England forward Danny Ings, 28. (Eurosport)
Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl says the club's financial position means they may not be able to hike the wages of key players such as Ings. (Mirror)
Ings wants to return to a Champions League club and is holding off on a new deal with the Saints. (Telegraph)
Inter Milan and Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, 27, has no interest in joining Manchester City. (Express)
Liverpool and Tottenham are looking into a possible deal for Inter's Italy midfielder Nicolo Barella, 23. (Calciomercato)
Liverpool and Barcelona have not given up hope of signing Bayern Munich and Austria defender David Alaba, 28, despite Real Madrid being close to a deal. (Sport1)
Manchester United are preparing an £11m bid for Lens and Argentina defender Facundo Medina, 21. (La Voix du Nord - in French)
Nice have cooled their interest in taking Manchester United and England midfielder Jesse Lingard, 28, on loan. (Sky Sports)
Tottenham and England midfielder Dele Alli, 24, is confident he will seal a loan move to Paris St-Germain in the January transfer window. (Sun)
Alli's hopes of a move rest on what demands Spurs place on PSG. (Goal)
Arsenal have been told that 24-year-old Argentine midfielder Emi Buendia will not be leaving Norwich City during this transfer window. (Independent)
Manchester City have a £27.5m buy-back option on Aston Villa and Brazil midfielder Douglas Luiz which expires this summer but Pep Guardiola is not expecting to pursue the 22-year-old. (Birmingham Mail)
Montpellier have rejected a bid from West Ham for French striker Gaetan Laborde, 26. (Guardian)
Atletico Madrid want manager Diego Simeone to sign a new deal, keeping him at the club until 2024. (AS - in Spanish)
Real Madrid's Norway midfielder Martin Odegaard, 22, has asked to leave the club. (Marca)
West Ham manager David Moyes does not expect to make any additions to his squad in January. (Evening Standard)
Newcastle's American defender DeAndre Yedlin, 27, says he is in the dark over his future as the club have not instigated contract talks. (Newcastle Chronicle)
