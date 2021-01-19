Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Tottenham are lining up a summer move for Southampton and England forward Danny Ings, 28. (Eurosport) external-link

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl says the club's financial position means they may not be able to hike the wages of key players such as Ings. (Mirror) external-link

Ings wants to return to a Champions League club and is holding off on a new deal with the Saints. (Telegraph) external-link

Inter Milan and Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, 27, has no interest in joining Manchester City. (Express) external-link

Liverpool and Tottenham are looking into a possible deal for Inter's Italy midfielder Nicolo Barella, 23. (Calciomercato) external-link

Liverpool and Barcelona have not given up hope of signing Bayern Munich and Austria defender David Alaba, 28, despite Real Madrid being close to a deal. (Sport1) external-link

Manchester United are preparing an £11m bid for Lens and Argentina defender Facundo Medina, 21. (La Voix du Nord - in French) external-link

Nice have cooled their interest in taking Manchester United and England midfielder Jesse Lingard, 28, on loan. (Sky Sports) external-link

Tottenham and England midfielder Dele Alli, 24, is confident he will seal a loan move to Paris St-Germain in the January transfer window. (Sun) external-link

Alli's hopes of a move rest on what demands Spurs place on PSG. (Goal) external-link

Arsenal have been told that 24-year-old Argentine midfielder Emi Buendia will not be leaving Norwich City during this transfer window. (Independent) external-link

Manchester City have a £27.5m buy-back option on Aston Villa and Brazil midfielder Douglas Luiz which expires this summer but Pep Guardiola is not expecting to pursue the 22-year-old. (Birmingham Mail) external-link

Montpellier have rejected a bid from West Ham for French striker Gaetan Laborde, 26. (Guardian) external-link

Atletico Madrid want manager Diego Simeone to sign a new deal, keeping him at the club until 2024. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

Real Madrid's Norway midfielder Martin Odegaard, 22, has asked to leave the club. (Marca) external-link

West Ham manager David Moyes does not expect to make any additions to his squad in January. (Evening Standard) external-link

Newcastle's American defender DeAndre Yedlin, 27, says he is in the dark over his future as the club have not instigated contract talks. (Newcastle Chronicle) external-link