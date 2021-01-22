Transfer rumours: Rice, Van Dijk, Pogba, Bertrand, Ings, Moyes, Odegaard
West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, 22, could be available for about £50m in the summer and that could see Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United battling it out for the England international's signature. (90 Min)
Liverpool are to prioritise a new deal for Dutch centre-back Virgil van Dijk, 29, before considering talks over a fresh contract for Egypt forward Mohamed Salah, 28. (Eurosport)
Manchester United and France midfielder Paul Pogba will delay a decision over the 27-year-old's future at the club until the end of the season as the Old Trafford club challenge for the title. (Mail)
Arsenal are weighing up a move for 31-year-old Southampton and England left-back Ryan Bertrand, whose current deal runs out in the summer, as they look to provide competition for Scotland defender Kieran Tierney, 23. (Evening Standard)
The Gunners are increasingly hopeful of securing the loan signing of Norway midfielder Martin Odegaard, 22, on loan from Real Madrid. (Goal)
Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has played down suggestions the club will make a move to sign Southampton and England striker Danny Ings, 28. (Express)
Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers could look towards his former club Celtic for Jamie Vardy's long-term successor by making a move for French striker Osdonne Edouard, 23. (Talksport)
West Ham are planning to offer manager David Moyes a new contract at the end of the season. (Guardian)
Real Sociedad manager Imanol Alguacil says 29-year-old Brazilian striker Willian Jose's proposed switch to the Premier League with Wolves is in an advanced stage of negotiations. (Goal)
Liverpool and Manchester United are monitoring Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala. The 17-year-old's contract talks at Bayern Munich are said to have stalled. (Express)
Spanish side Sevilla want to sign Atalanta midfielder Alejandro Gomez, 32, on loan with an obligation to buy for 8m euros £7.1m) in the summer. (Tuttomercatoweb, via Football Italia)
Manchester United midfielder Facundo Pellistri's agent says the 19-year-old Uruguayan midfielder is in talks to leave the Old Trafford club on loan this month. (Manchester Evening News)